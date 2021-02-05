તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અભિયાન:‘બહાર નીકળતા હું માસ્ક પહેરવાનું અને મતદાન કરવાનું ભૂલતો નથી’

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • યુનિવર્સિટીના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ અવેરનેસ માટે સ્લોગન અભિયાન ચલાવ્યું

બહાર નીકળતી વખતે હું માસ્ક પહેરવાનું ચૂકતો નથી મતદાન સંદર્ભે મતદાન કરવાનું ભૂલતો નથી. આ પ્રકારના સ્લોગનનું અભિયાન ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સિટીના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ મતદાન અવેરનેસના ભાગરૂપે કર્યું હતું. જેમાં નોટિસ બોર્ડ, ફ્લેક્ષ બેનર પેપર અને ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક ફોર્મમાં આ પ્રકારના સ્લોગનો બનાવીને મુક્યા હતા.

જેમાં 200 જેટલી કોલેજો અને અમદાવાદ શહેરની તમામ પ્રાથમિક, માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શાળાના શિક્ષકો તથા વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પણ ભાગ લીધો હતો. અમદાવાદ શહેરના નાગરિકોને અચૂક મતદાન સંદર્ભે પ્રેરિત કરવા મતદાન અને ચૂંટણી સંદર્ભિત ગ્રંથોની યુવા મતદારો દ્વારા શોભાયાત્રા આ સપ્તાહે યોજવામાં આવશે.

