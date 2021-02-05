તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ત્રાસ:પતિ અને દિયર દારૂ પીને મહિલાને માર માર્યો, ઘરની બહાર પણ નીકળવા દેતાં ન હતા, મહિલા હેલ્પલાઈન મદદે આવી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

શહેરના પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં પતિ અને દિયરે ભેગા મળી મહિલાને માર માર્યો હતો. પતિ અને દિયર દારૂ પી ઘરે આવ્યા બાદ મહિલા સાથે બોલાચાલી કરતા હતા. દિયરે મહિલાને છરી મારવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરતા સામે કાતર લઈ ઘા મારી દીધાં હતાં. મહિલાએ બંનેના ત્રાસમાંથી બચવા મહિલા હેલ્પલાઈનની મદદ લીધી હતી અને પોલીસ ફરિયાદ કરી હતી.

પૂર્વ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી મહિલાના પતિ અને દિયર દારૂના વ્યસની હોવાથી દરરોજ દારૂ પીને ઘરે આવતા હતા. ગાળાગાળી બોલાચાલી કરતા અને મારપીટ કરતા હતા. ઘરમાં છુટા વાસણો મારતા હતા. ઘરની બહાર પણ નીકળવા દેતાં ન હતા. જેથી મહિલાએ હેલ્પલાઈનની મદદ લીધી હતી. મહિલા હેલ્પલાઈનની ટીમ પહોંચી ત્યારે પતિ અને દિયર દારૂ પીધેલી હાલતમાં હતા અને દિયરના શરીરે ઇજાના નિશાન હતા. જેથી મહિલાને પુછતાં તેઓ દારૂ પીને આવ્યા હતા અને બોલાચાલી કરી ઝગડો કર્યો હતો. છરી મારવા આવવા જતા બચવા માટે કાતર મારી હતી. બંને સામે મહિલાને ફરિયાદ કરવી હોવાથી તેઓને હેલ્પલાઈનની મદદથી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં મોકલી આપ્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ38-0 (15.3)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરત-ધુલિયા હાઇવે પર તાપી નજીક જાનની બસ ટેન્કર પાછળ ઘૂસી જતાં ત્રણનાં મોત, સાત ઇજાગ્રસ્ત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો