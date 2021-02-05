તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માનસિક ત્રાસ:​​​​​​​અમદાવાદમાં વતનની મિલકતમાં ભાગ લઈ લેવા અને નાની વાતમાં ઝઘડા કરતી પત્નીથી કંટાળી પતિએ સાતમા માળેથી ઝંપલાવી આપઘાત

અમદાવાદ
  • નવા નરોડામાં રહેતા પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે અવારનવાર ઝઘડાઓ થતા હતા
  • નરોડા પોલીસે પત્ની સામે આત્મહત્યાના દૂષપ્રેરણનો ગુનો નોંધ્યો

શહેરના નવા નરોડા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા અને વટવા જીઆઇડીસીમાં નોકરી કરતા યુવકે પત્નીના ત્રાસથી કંટાળી આત્મહત્યા કરી હોવાનું બહાર આવતાં નરોડા પોલીસે પત્ની સામે આત્મહત્યાના દૂષપ્રેરણનો ગુનો નોંધ્યો છે. યુવકની પત્ની વતનમાં રહેલી મિલકતનો ભાગ લઈ લેવા અવારનવાર ઝઘડો કરતી હતી. નાની નાની વાતમાં બોલાચાલી અને ઝઘડાથી કંટાળી અને યુવકે ઘરના સાતમા માળેથી નીચે પડતું મૂકી જીવન ટૂંકાવી દીધું હતું. નરોડા પોલીસે મહિલાની ધરપકડની તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે.

પરિવારજનોએ વતનમાં અંતિમવિધિ સહિતની પ્રક્રિયા પુરી કરી હતી
મૂળ મધ્યપ્રદેશના મોરેના જિલ્લાના રહેવાસી અને અમદાવાદમાં નવા નરોડામાં દેવનંદન સંકલ્પ સિટીમાં શિવકાંત શર્મા પત્ની મોહિની સાથે છેલ્લા એક વર્ષથી રહેતો હતો. શિવકાંત વટવા જીઆઇડીસીમાં નોકરી કરતો હતો. ગત 21 ઓક્ટોબર 2020ના રોજ શિવકાંતે પોતાના ઘરે સાતમા માળેથી નીચે ઝંપલાવી આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી હતી. પરિવારજનોએ વતનમાં અંતિમવિધિ સહિતની પ્રકિયા પુરી કરી હતી. 5 નવેમ્બરના રોજ શિવકાંતના મિત્રે તેના ભાઈને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મકાનનો હપ્તો લેવા તેના ઘરે ગયો હતો. ત્યારે બંને વચ્ચે ઝઘડો ચાલતો હતો. શિવકાંતે રસોડામાં જઈ ફ્રીઝમાંથી પાણીની બોટલ કાઢી અને પાણી પીધાં બાદ જમીન પર બોટલ ફેંકી અને રોજ રોજના આ ઝઘડા ખતમ કરી દઉં કહી રસોડાંની ગેલેરીમાંથી નીચે ઝંપલાવ્યું હતું.

મિલકતનો ભાગ લેવા મોહિની અવારનવાર ઝઘડા કરતી હતી
શિવકાંતના મિત્રે કહ્યું હતું કે, આત્મહત્યાની આગલી રાતે પણ બંને વચ્ચે ઝઘડો થયો હતો. અવારનવાર નાની નાની વાતમાં ઝઘડા થતા હતા. મોહિની માનસિક ત્રાસ આપતી હતી. આત્મહત્યાના બે દિવસ પહેલા પણ મોહિનીએ ઝઘડો કર્યો અને બે દિવસથી જમવાનું બનાવ્યું ન હતું. વતનમાં આવેલી મિલકતમાંથી ભાગ લઈ લેવા કહેતી હતી. અવારનવાર જ્યારે શિવકાંત તેના ભાઈને મળતો ત્યારે કહેતો હતો કે મિલકતનો ભાગ લેવા મોહિની અવારનવાર ઝઘડા કરે છે. પત્નીના આવા અવારનવાર માનસિક ત્રાસથી કંટાળી અને પતિએ આત્મહત્યા કરી લેતાં તેના ભાઈએ નરોડા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

