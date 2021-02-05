તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કેન્ડલ્સ ઈન ટ્રેન્ડ:V-ડે ગિફ્ટિંગમાં હોટ એર બલૂન, ગ્રૂમિંગ કિટ, કસ્ટમાઈઝ માસ્ક, કેન્ડલ્સ ઈન ટ્રેન્ડ

અમદાવાદ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ગિફ્ટિંગ માટે ઓનલાઈન ઓર્ડર આપી રહ્યા છે શહેરીજનો, 1 મહિનાથી પ્રિ-બુકિંગ શરૂ થઈ ગયા છે

વેલેન્ટાઈન્સ ડેમાં પણ આ વખતે કોરોનાથી બચવા માટે રેડ એન્ડ વ્હાઈટ કાપડ પર લખાયેલા હાર્ટસેપ ડિઝાઈન સરેલા માસ્ક ગિફ્ટમાં આપવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. આ પ્રકારના ટ્રેન્ડની સાથે લવબર્ડ એક બીજાન આયુર્વેદિક કેર બોક્સ પણ ગિફ્ટ કરી રહ્યા છે. ગિફ્ટિંગમાં હોટ એર બલૂન અને રોઝ બોક્સિંગની પણ ખરીદી કરતા લવબર્ડ જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. દર વર્ષની જેમ આ વર્ષે પણ ચોકલેટ્સની ડિમાન્ડ તો ખરી જ. સોનાનો ભાવ વધુ હોવા છતાં પણ લોકો મોંઘી જ્વેલરી ખરીદી રહ્યા છે.

હોટ એર બલૂન
શાહીબાગ ખાતે આવેલા થીમ પાર્ટીઝનાં રાજ ખત્રીનું કહેવું છે કે, ગિફ્ટિંગમાં સિમ્પલ બુકે કરતાં એક્ઝોટિક બુકે વધુ પ્રિફરેબલ છે.આ સાથે હોટ એર બલૂનનો ક્રેઝ વધ્યો છે. અત્યારે લોકો બર્થ-ડે પર શુભેચ્છા પાઠવા આપતા હતા પણ આ વેલેન્ટાઈન્સ ડે પર ટ્રેન્ડિંગ બન્યા છે. આ બલૂન રિફીલ પણ કરી શકાય છે.

કસ્ટમાઈઝ માસ્ક
આ વિશે વાત કરતા માસ્ક ડિઝાઈનર રીતુ નારીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વેલેન્ટાઈન્સ ડે માટે સ્પેશ્યિલ કસ્ટમાઈઝ માસ્ક તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ માસ્ક વાઈટ, રેડ અને બ્લેક કલરમાં કસ્ટમાઈઝ થઈ શકે છે. શહેરીજનો તેમાં હાર્ટ શેપ પ્રિન્ટ કરાવે છે. આ ઉપરાંત થીમ ડિઝાઈન પણ કપલ્સ કરાવી રહ્યા છે.

કેન્ડલ્સ
એ-વેક્સ સ્ટુડિયોનાં આસ્કા પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે, કેન્ડલ હમેશા વેલેન્ટાઈનમાં એવર ટ્રેન્ડિંગ રહી છે. આ વખતે હાર્ટ શેપ આકારની અને કેન્ડલ પ્લેટર તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેનાં માં વાઈટ અને રેડ ક્લર પસંદ કરાય છે. વેલેન્ટાઈન ડે પર કેન્ડલ ડિનરમાં બેસ્ટ ટેબલ ડેકોર છે.

આયુર્વેદિક કેર
નેચર ઓ કેરનાં અપેક્ક્ષા દગા દ્વારા આયુર્વેદિક કેર બોક્સ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જેમાં લવર્સ તેમનાં પાર્ટનરને ગ્રુમિંગ કેર આપી રહ્યા છે. આ બોક્સમાં દરેક વસ્તુ ગુલાબથી બનાવેલી છે જેમાં હેન્ડ વોશ, સાબુ, એસેન્સિઅલ ઓઈલ અને લિપ બામ આવે છે. એક કમ્પલિટ ગ્રૂમિંગ સેટ તરીકે ઊભરી આ‌વી છે આ કિટ.

