વસંત ઉત્સવ:‘વસંત ઉત્સવ’ની પાંચમી રાતે હવેલી સંગીતની પ્રસ્તુતિ

અમદાવાદ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • શહેરના દીપમ ભચેચનું ગાયન તો ત્રીજી રાત્રિએ શાલિની ખરેનું કથક પર્ફોર્મન્સ યોજાયું

આઈસીસીઆર (ઈન્ડિયન કાઉન્સિલ ફોર કલ્ચરલ રિલેશન)ના ઉપક્રમે ‘વસંત ઉત્સવ’ની શરૂઆત થઈ છે તેમાં ચોથી રાત્રિએ મણિનગરના આર્ટિસ્ટ દીપમ ભચેચ દ્વારા હવેલી સંગીતની પ્રસ્તુતિ કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ પ્રસ્તુતિમાં તેમણે રાગ હોરી સારંગમાં ‘મેરો મન મોયો...’ બંદિશ રજૂ કરી. ત્યારપછી તેમણે રાગ મારું બિહાગ રજૂ કર્યો હતો.

આ અંગે વાત કરતાં મણિનગરનાં આર્ટિસ્ટ દીપમ ભચેચે કહ્યું કે, ‘મને બાળપણથી જ શાસ્ત્રીય ગાયનમાં રસ હતો. જોકે, તેમાં સ્કૂલનું પ્રોત્સાહન પણ એટલું જ રહેતું. ત્યારપછી તો યુનિવર્સિટી લેવલે પણ યુથ ફેસ્ટિવલમાં ભાગ લેવાની તક મળી અને મારી ક્લાસિકલ સંગીતની સાધના આગળ વધી. હું માનું છું કે આપણું શાસ્ત્રીય સંગીત આપણો વારસો છે અને તેને રિવાઈવ કરવો તે આપણી ફરજ છે. પછી ભલે તમે કલાકાર હોવ કે ન હોવ પણ એક કે બીજી રીતે તમે આ વારસાને આગળ વધારી શકો છે. આજે વેસ્ટર્ન કલ્ચરમાં પણ આપણાં શાસ્ત્રીય સંગીતની ડિમાન્ડ છે ત્યારે આપણે પોતે તો એક ભારતીય તરીકે તેની કદર કરવી જ રહી.

વસંત ઉત્સવમાં આજે
વસંત ઉત્સવમાં આજે કથક અને તબલાવાદનની પ્રસ્તુતિ થશે. જેમાં યુએસએના મિસ જિન વૉન અને મિશેલ લક્ષિશ પર્ફોર્મન્સ આપશે. તેઓ અમદાવાદનાં પંડિત દિવ્યાંગ વકીલ અને શુભા દેસાઇના શિષ્યો છે.

