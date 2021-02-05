તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટ્રાફિક જામ:અમદાવાદ શાહીબાગ પોલીસ હેડક્વાર્ટર બહાર વાહનોની અડધો કિલોમીટર લાંબી લાઈન

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સવારે ગૃહમંત્રી પ્રદીપસિંહ જાડેજાની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં મહિલા દિવસનો કાર્યક્રમ હતો

શહેરમાં દિવસે દિવસે ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા વધી રહી છે. પરંતુ ટ્રાફિક પોલીસના મિસ મેનેજમેન્ટના કારણે લોકોએ હેરાન થવાનો વારો આવે છે. આજે સવારે શાહીબાગ પોલીસ હેડક્વાર્ટરની બહાર જ અડધો કિલોમીટર સુધી ટ્રાફિકજામ થયો હતો. અડધો કિલોમીટર કાપવામાં 10થી 15 મિનિટ થઈ હતી. પોલીસ હેડક્વાર્ટરમાં આજે સવારે ગૃહમંત્રી પ્રદીપસિંહ જાડેજાની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં મહિલા દિવસનો કાર્યક્રમ હતો.

શહેરના તમામ ઉચ્ચ પોલીસ અધિકારીઓ પણ હાજર હતા અને હેડક્વાર્ટરની બહાર જ ટ્રાફિક જામ થયો હતો. સામાન્ય દિવસોમાં આ સમયે ઓછો ટ્રાફિક જોવા મળે છે પરંતુ આજે વાહનોની કતાર જોવા મળી હતી. શાહીબાગ અંડરબ્રિજથી લઈ સુભાષબ્રિજના છેડા સુધી ટ્રાફિક જામ થયો હતો. પોલીસ હેડક્વાર્ટરની બહાર જ પોલીસકર્મીઓ સાઇડ બંધ કરાવી દેતા હતા. જેથી વાહનચાલકોએ ઉભા રહેવું પડ્યું હતું.

