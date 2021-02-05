તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પેટ્રો-પોલિટિક્સ:પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલના ભાવ વધતાં ગુજરાત કોંગ્રેસનો આક્ષેપ- સરકારે લોકો સાથે છેતરપિંડી કરી 20 લાખ કરોડ સેરવી લીધા

અમદાવાદ27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • 7 વર્ષના પેટ્રોલ પર 258 ટકા અને ડીઝલ પર 820 ટકાનો એક્સાઇઝમાં વધારો કરાયો
  • દેશમાં પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલના ભાવ છેલ્લા 73 વર્ષના સૌથી વધુ ઊંચા ભાવ હોવાનો દાવો

‘બહુત હુઈ મહંગાઈ કી માર’ ‘અચ્છેદિન’ના રૂપાળા સૂત્રથી પ્રજાની લાગણી સાથે છેતરપિંડી કરી સત્તા મેળવનાર ભાજપ સરકારે નાગરિકોના ખિસ્સામાંથી 20 લાખ કરોડ સેરવી લીધા છે. જેથી ભાજપ સરકારે સાત વર્ષમાં પેટ્રોલ પર 258 ટકા અને ડીઝલ પર 820 ટકાનો એકસાઇઝ વધારાથી વધારા ઝીંકતા મધ્યમ વર્ગનું જીવન ધોરણ ખોરવાયું છે. તેવો આક્ષેપ કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

ગેસ-પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલ પર એક્સાઈઝમાં સતત વધારો
જીડીપી(GDP) વધારવામાં અને આર્થિક મોરચે સદંતર નિષ્ફળ નીવડેલી કેન્દ્ર અને રાજયની ભાજપ સરકાર ગેસ-પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલ(GDP) પરની સુનિયોજિત લૂંટ બંધ કરીને રાજ્ય અને દેશની જનતાને રાહત આપે તેમ જણાવીને ગુજરાત કોંગ્રેસના મુખ્ય પ્રવકતા ડૉ. મનિષ દોશીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ‘બહુત હુઈ મહંગાઈ કી માર’‘અચ્છેદિન’ના રૂપાળા સૂત્રથી પ્રજાની લાગણી સાથે છેતરપિંડી કરી સત્તા મેળવનાર ભાજપ સરકાર દ્વારા સતત એક્સાઈઝમાં વધારો ઝીંકતાં દેશની 130 કરોડ અને ગુજરાતની છ કરોડ જનતા મંદી-મોંઘવારી-મહામારીના મારથી હેરાન પરેશાન છે.

ગુજરાત કોંગ્રેસના મુખ્ય પ્રવકતા ડૉ. મનિષ દોશીએ પેટ્રોલ ડીઝલના ભાવ મુદ્દે સરકાર પર પ્રહાર કર્યા
ગુજરાત કોંગ્રેસના મુખ્ય પ્રવકતા ડૉ. મનિષ દોશીએ પેટ્રોલ ડીઝલના ભાવ મુદ્દે સરકાર પર પ્રહાર કર્યા

ગુજરાતમાં દર મહિને 1200 કરોડ વસૂલાય છે
પેટ્રોલ અને ડિઝલના ભાવોમાં વિક્રમજનક વધારો કરીને સામાન્ય, મધ્યમ વર્ગ, પ્રજાજનોની હાલાકીમાં સતત વધારો અને બેફામ લૂંટ પર આકરા પ્રહાર કરતા ગુજરાત પ્રદેશ કોંગ્રેસના મુખ્ય પ્રવક્તા ડૉ. મનિષ દોશીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ગુજરાતની ભાજપ સરકાર દર મહિને પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલ પરના વેટ દ્વારા 1200 કરોડ રૂપિયા નાગરિકો પાસે વસૂલ કરી રહી છે. દેશમાં પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલના ભાવ છેલ્લાં 73 વર્ષના સૌથી વધુ ઊંચા ભાવ છે.

પેટ્રોલમાં 258 અને ડીઝલમાં 820 ટકા એક્સાઈઝ ડ્યૂટી વધી
છેલ્લા 7 વર્ષમાં મોદી સરકારે પેટ્રોલ ઉપર એક્સાઈઝ ડ્યૂટી રૂ. 9.20 પ્રતિ લિટર (મે-2014) થી વધારીને અત્યારે પ્રતિ લિટર રૂ. 32.98 કરી દીધી છે. એટલે કે પ્રતિ લિટર રૂ 23.78 અથવા તો 258 ટકાનો વધારો કર્યો છે. જ્યારે ડીઝલ ઉપરની એક્સાઈઝ ડ્યૂટી પ્રતિ લિટર રૂ. 3.46 (મે-2014)થી વધારીને પ્રતિ લિટર રૂ. 31.83 કરી દીધી છે. એટલે કે, પ્રતિ લિટર રૂ. 28.37 સાથે 820 ટકાનો વધારો કર્યો છે. જ્યારે ફ્રૂડ ઓઈલના આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ભાવ પ્રતિ બેરલ 110 અમેરિકી ડોલરથી ઘટીને પ્રતિ બેરલ 50 અમેરિકી ડોલર થયા છે. 2021માં પેટ્રોલમાં 4.14 અને ડીઝલમાં 4.16 રૂપિયાનો વધારોવર્ષ 2021માં શરૂઆતના માત્ર 41 દિવસોમાં જ પેટ્રોલમાં 4.14 અને ડીઝલમાં 4.16 રૂપિયાનો વધારો દેશના નાગરિકો ઉપર ઝીંકવામાં આવ્યો છે. પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલ સહિતના ઈંધણમાં દેશના 130 કરોડ નાગરિકો પાસેથી 2014-15થી વર્ષ 2021 સુધીમાં વિવિધ કરવેરા પેટે રૂ. 20,90,777 કરોડ જેટલી માતબર રકમની લૂંટ ચલાવવામાં આવી છે.

2013માં 109 ડોલર અને હવે 50 ડોલર ક્રૂડનો ભાવ
આંતર રાષ્ટ્રીય બજારમાં વર્ષ 2013માં ક્રૂડનો ભાવ અમેરીકન ડોલર 109 હતો ત્યારે દેશના નાગરિકોને રૂ. 74માં મળતુ હતું. આંતર રાષ્ટ્રીય બજારમાં વર્ષ 2021માં ક્રુડનો ભાવ 50 અમેરીકન ડોલર જેટલો અતિ તળીયે ભાવ હોવા છતાં ભારતના નાગરિકો પાસેથી રૂ. 82 પ્રતિ લિટર જેટલો વસૂલવામાં આવી રહી છે. જીડીપી(GDP) વધારવામાં અને આર્થિક મોરચે સદંતર નિષ્ફળ નીવડેલી કેન્દ્ર અને રાજયની ભાજપ સરકાર ગેસ-પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલ(GDP) પરની સુનિયોજિત લૂંટ બંધ કરીને રાજ્ય અને દેશની જનતાને રાહત આપે.

