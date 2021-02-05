તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાવ ઘટવાની શક્યતા:ગુજરાતમાં બટાકાનું ઉત્પાદન 35 લાખ મેટ્રિક ટન થયું હોવાનો દાવો, ગયા વર્ષની તુલનાએ 7 લાખ મેટ્રિક ટન વધુ

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફાઇલ તસવીર.
તાજેતરમાં રાજ્યમાં બટાકાનું ઉત્પાદન 35 લાખ મેટ્રિક ટન ઉત્પાદન થયું છે, જેના કારણે પ્રતિકિલો રૂ. 30થી 40માં મળતા બટાકા હવે રૂ.12માં મળશે તેવી શક્યતા સેવાઈ રહી છે. ગત વર્ષ કરતાં 7 લાખ મેટ્રિક ટન બટાકાનું ઉત્પાદન વધારે થયું હોવાનું ગુજરાત કોલ્ડ સ્ટોરેજ એસોસિએશન પ્રમુખ આશિષ ગુરુએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

એસોસિએશન પ્રમુખ આશિષ ગુરુએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ વર્ષે રાજ્યમાં 35 લાખ મેટ્રિક ટન ઉત્પાદન થયું છે, જેના કારણે બટાકા હવે રૂ. 12 કિલો પણ મળી શકે છે. આ વર્ષે પ્રોસેસ બટાકાનું ઉત્પાદન ખૂબ સારું થયું છે. પ્રોસેસ બટાકામાંથી વેફર અને ફ્રેન્ચફ્રાય બનાવામાં આવે છે. રાજ્યમાં નાના મોટા થઇને 600 કોલ્ડ સ્ટોરેજ આવેલા છે, જેમાંથી 425 જેટલા કોલ્ડ સ્ટોરેજ માત્ર બટાકા સ્ટોરેજ કરે છે. જ્યારે 175 જેટલા મલ્ટી કોલ્ડ સ્ટોરેજ આવેલા છે. બટાકા માટેના કોલ્ડ સ્ટોરેજ ડીસા, સાબરકાંઠા, અરવલ્લી, દહેગામ, વિજાપુર અને ખેડા ખાતે આવ્યા છે.

તાજેતરમાં ગુજરાત કોલ્ડ સ્ટોરેજ એસોસિએશનની વાર્ષિક સાધારણ સભા યોજાઇ હતી. આ એજીએમમાં ગુજરાત ઓર્ગેનિક એગ્રિકલ્ચર યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા ઓર્ગેનિક બટેકાના વાવેતર પર સેમિનારનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

