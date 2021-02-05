તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિદ્યાર્થીઓને રાહત:ધોરણ 10ની વાર્ષિક પરીક્ષાના ફોર્મ ભરવાની સમય મર્યાદામાં વધારો, લેઈટ ફી વિના 15 માર્ચ સુધી ઓનલાઈ ફોર્મ ભરી શકાશે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

11 જાન્યુઆરીથી ધોરણ 10 અને 12ની સ્કૂલો શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે. તેમજ ગુજરાત બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધોરણ 10 અને ધોરણ 12ની પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ જાહેર થઈ ચૂક્યો છે. ધોરણ 10 અને 12ની પરીક્ષાઓ 10મી મેથી શરૂ થઈ રહી છે. આ પરીક્ષાઓ 25મી મે સુધી ચાલશે. ત્યારે હવે શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધોરણ 10ની બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા માટે વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ઓનલાઈન ફોર્મ ભરવાની સમય મર્યાદામાં વધારો કર્યો છે. ધોરણ 10ના ફોર્મ અને ફી ભરવાની અંતિમ તારીખ 5 માર્ચ હતી. હવે ગુજરાત બોર્ડે આ તારીખ લંબાવીને 15 માર્ચ કરવામાં આવી છે. આમ 6 માર્ચથી 15 માર્ચ સુધી બોર્ડની વેબસાઈટ પર નિયત કરેલી ફી સાથે પરીક્ષાના ફોર્મ ભરી શકાશે. તેમજ કોઈપણ પ્રકારની લેઈટ ફી પણ લેવામાં આવશે નહીં. માત્ર એટલું જ નહીં, સ્કૂલમાંથી વિદ્યાર્થીની માહિતીમાં સુધારો કરી શકાશે, જેનો કોઈ ચાર્જ લેવામાં આવશે નહીં.

આ ઉપરાંત જો કોઈ વિદ્યાર્થીનું પ્રિન્સિપલ એપ્રૂવલ બાકી હોય તો તે પણ 15 માર્ચની રાતના 12 વાગ્યા સુધી કરી શકાશે. જો કોઈ સ્કૂલે ફાઈનલ એપ્રૂવલ કરેલ હોય અને આવેદનપત્રો ભરવાના કે સુધારા કરવાના બાકી હોય તો ફાઈનલ એપ્રૂવલનું ટીકમાર્ક કાઢીને સબમિટ કરવાથી ફોર્મ ભરી શકાશે.

ધોરણ 10નો પરીક્ષા કાર્યક્રમ
ધોરણ 10નો પરીક્ષા કાર્યક્રમ

ફોર્મ ચકાસણી બાદ હોલ ટિકિટ જાહેર કરાશે
મે માસમાં યોજાનારી બોર્ડ પરીક્ષાને લગતી કામગીરીનો આરંભ થયો છે. ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ જ બોર્ડ દ્વારા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટેની હોલ ટિકીટ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવશે.

ધોરણ 10 સંસ્કૃત પ્રથમાનો કાર્યક્રમ.
ધોરણ 10 સંસ્કૃત પ્રથમાનો કાર્યક્રમ.

અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30 ટકાનો ઘટાડો
આ પહેલા કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે વિદ્યાર્થીઓના હિતમાં અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30 ટકાનો કાપ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેને પગલે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ હવે 70 ટકા અભ્યાસક્રમમાં ધ્યાન આપી રહ્યા છે. ધોરણ-9થી 10ની સાથે ધોરણ-11 અને 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહના પ્રશ્નપત્રમાં હેતુલક્ષી પ્રશ્નો 20%ની જગ્યાએ 30% કરાયા છે. શૈક્ષણિક વર્ષ 2020-21માં ધોરણ-9થી 12ના અભ્યાસક્રમમાં 30% ઘટાડો કરાયો છે. જ્યારે ધોરણ-9,10,11 અને 12 સામાન્ય પ્રવાહમાં પ્રશ્નપત્રોમાં હેતુલક્ષી પ્રશ્નોનું પ્રમાણ 20 ટકાથી વધારીને 30% કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ધોરણ-12 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહના પ્રશ્નપત્રમાં 50% બહુવિકલ્પ પ્રશ્નો અને 50% વર્ણનાત્મક પ્રશ્નો યથાવત રખાયા છે. ધોરણ 9થી 12ના પ્રશ્નપ્રત્રમાં વર્ણાનાત્મક પ્રશ્નોમાં ઇન્ટરનલ ઓપ્શનને બદલે જનરલ ઓપ્શન અપાયા છે.

ધો.12 સાયન્સનો પરીક્ષા કાર્યક્રમ
ધો.12 સાયન્સનો પરીક્ષા કાર્યક્રમ
સામાન્ય પ્રવાહનો પરીક્ષા કાર્યક્રમ
સામાન્ય પ્રવાહનો પરીક્ષા કાર્યક્રમ
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટીમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો