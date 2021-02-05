તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિધાનસભાની સેમિફાઈનલ:પાલિકા-પંચાયતોની ચૂંટણી માટે આજે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો જાહેર થઈ શકે, મનપામાં ટિકિટ ન મળવાથી નારાજ કાર્યકરોની પાટીલે માફી માગી

અમદાવાદ27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રાજ્યમાં 6 મનપા બાદ યોજાનારી 31 જિલ્લા પંચાયતો અને 231 તાલુકા પંચાયતો તેમજ 56 નગરપાલિકાઓ માટે 28 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મતદાન થશે. જેની 2 માર્ચના રોજ મતગણતરી કરવામાં આવશે. બીજા તબક્કાની આ ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારો નક્કી કરવા માટે ભાજપની 7 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 10 ફેબ્રુઆરી દરમિયાન પાર્લામેન્ટ્રી બોર્ડની બેઠક મળી હતી. આ બેઠક બાદ આજે પંચાયત અને પાલિકાના મૂરતિયાઓની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવે એવી શક્યતા છે. આ પહેલા ભાજપે 6 મનપા માટે 576 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યા હતા. જો કે ઉમેદવારો જાહેર થતા જ કાર્યકરોમાં નારાજગી જોવા મળી હતી અને બળવો કરવાના મૂડમાં આવી ગયા હતા. જેને પગલે ગૃહ રાજ્યમંત્રી પ્રદિપસિંહ જાડેજાએ સમજાવટના પ્રયાસો હાથ ધરવા પડ્યા હતા. આ નારજગીને ધ્યાનમાં લઈ આજે ભાજપના પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ સી.આર.પાટીલે કાર્યકરોની માફી માગી છે.

પાટીલે ટ્વિટ કરી લખ્યું કે, જેમને ટિકિટ નથી આપી શકાઇ એ તમામ કાર્યકર્તાઓની હું હૃદયપૂર્વક માફી માંગું છું, એ સક્ષમ હોવા છતાં ટિકિટની મર્યાદા હોવાને કારણે અમે એમને સમાવી શક્યા નથી. પૂર્ણ આશા છે કે એ સૌ આ ઇલેક્શનમાં પૂરી તાકાત સાથે ભાજપનાં ઉમેદવારોને જીતાડવા તનતોડ મહેનત કરશે અને પાર્ટીનાં ઉમેદવારોને જીતાડશે.

મહાનગરો કરતા ગામડાઓનું રાજકારણ અલગ
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાઓમાં પક્ષની ભેદરેખા અત્યંત પાતળી હોય છે અને છેલ્લાં પાંચ વર્ષમાં આ પ્રકારના અનેક પક્ષાંતરો થયા છે. ગ્રામીણક્ષેત્રનું રાજકારણ મહાનગરો કરતાં અલગ હોય છે અને ત્યાં વ્યક્તિગત સંબંધો અને વ્યક્તિગત વર્ચસ્વ વધુ ભૂમિકા ભજવતાં હોય છે, જેથી આ માપદંડથી રહી ગયેલા લોકોની ભૂમિકા શું હશે એ અંગે પણ ભાજપમાં ચર્ચા છે અને નવાં સમીકરણો બને એવી શક્યતા પણ નકારાતી નથી.

કુલ 6,590 વોર્ડમાં ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ વચ્ચે ટક્કર થશે

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્ય સંસ્થાસંખ્યાવોર્ડસંખ્યાબેઠકોભાજપકોંગ્રેસઅન્ય
મહાનગરપાલિકા61445763851838
નગર પાલિકા566802,088984587517
જિલ્લા પંચાયત31988988292472224
તાલુકા પંચાયત2314,7784,7781,7182,102958
કુલ3246,5908,4303,3793,3441,707

3.89 લાખ કર્મચારીઓ-પોલીસ ઇલેક્શન ડ્યુટીમાં જોડાશે

વિગતમહાપાલિકાનગરપાલિકાજિલ્લાપંચાયતતાલુકા પંચાયતકુલ
વોર્ડ14468098047736577
બેઠકો576272098047739049
મતદારો1.23 કરોડ46.89 લાખ---2.50 કરોડ4.09 કરોડ
મતદાન મથકો114774,848-----31,37047,695
સંવેદનશીલ મથકો38511,400----6,44311,694
અતિ સંવેદનશીલ મથકો1656959----35326147
ઇવીએમ139466990-----7078091716
કર્મચારીઓ6223627948----193863284047
પોલીસ સ્ટાફ312309714----64500105444
