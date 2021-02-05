તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાર્દિકને હાઈકોર્ટની રાહત:કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકારી અઘ્યક્ષ હાર્દિક પટેલને ગુજરાત બહાર જવા દેવાની હાઈકોર્ટની મંજૂરી

અમદાવાદ12 મિનિટ પહેલા
હાર્દિક પટેલની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકારી અધ્યક્ષ હાર્દિક પટેલને ગુજરાતમાંથી બહાર જવાની મંજૂરી મળી
  • રાજદ્રોહના કેસમાં કોર્ટમાં ગેરહાજર રહેતા જજે ધરપકડનું વોરંટ કાઢ્યું હતું

ગુજરાત હાઈકોર્ટે કોંગ્રેસના નેતા હાર્દિક પટેલને મોટી રાહત આપતા રાજ્યની બહાર જવાની પરવાનગી આપી છે. અગાઉ રાજદ્રોહ કેસમાં હાર્દિક પટેલના ગુજરાત નહીં છોડવાની શરતે કોર્ટમાંથી જામીન મંજૂર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. હાર્દિક પટેલે રાજકીય કામકાજથી ગુજરાતની બહાર જવું પડતું હોવાનું કારણ ધરીને હાઈકોર્ટમાં પરવાનગી મેળવવા અંગે અરજી કરી હતી. જેને લઈને હાઈકોર્ટમાં સુનાવણી દરમિયાન તેને રાજ્યની બહાર જવા દેવાની મંજૂરી અપાઈ હતી. આ પહેલા હાર્દિકે નીચલી કોર્ટમાં અરજી કરી હતી, જોકે અહીં તેની અરજી ફગાવી દેવાતા તેણે હાઈકોર્ટના દ્વાર ખખડાવ્યા હતા.

નીચલી કોર્ટે ફલાવી હતી હાર્દિકની અરજી
હાર્દિકે આ પહેલા 90 દિવસ માટે રાજ્ય બહાર જવા નીચલી કોર્ટમાં અરજી કરી હતી. જેનો સરકારે વિરોધ કર્યો હતો. સરકારે વિરોધ કરતા કહ્યું હતુ કે, હાર્દિક પટેલ સામે ગંભીર ગુનો હોવાથી રાજ્યની બહાર જવા દેવો યોગ્ય નથી. માત્ર કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરી પ્રમુખ હોવાથી જવા દેવાય એ યોગ્ય નથી, કાયદો તમામ માટે સરખો છે. અન્ય રાજ્યની શાંતિની ભંગ થતી હોવાની પણ રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

જાન્યુઆરીમાં હાર્દિકની ત્રણવાર ધરપકડ થઈ હતી

  • 18 જાન્યુઆરી 2020ની રાત્રે રાજદ્રોહ કેસમાં કોર્ટમાં ગેરહાજર રહી કાનૂની કાર્યવાહીને જાણી જોઇને વિલંબમાં નાખી મુદતમાં હાજર ન રહેતા હાર્દિક પટેલ સામે એડિ.સેશન્સ જજ બી.જે.ગણાત્રાએ ધરપકડ વોરંટ કાઢ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ તેની વિરમગામ પાસેથી ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી.
  • ત્યાર બાદ રાજદ્રોહના કેસમાં શરતી જામીન મળતા જ હાર્દિક જેલ બહાર આવ્યો હતો. પરંતુ જેલ બહાર આવતા માણસા પોલીસે જાહેરનામાનો ભંગ કરી સભા સંબોધવા બદલ હાર્દિક પટેલની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. માણસા કોર્ટમાંથી જામીન મળતા જ હાર્દિક પટેલની સિદ્ધપુર પોલીસે વર્ષ 2017માં ચૂંટણીમાં મંજૂરી વિના સભા કરતા તેની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ તેને જામીન પર છોડવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
  • સિદ્ધપુર કેસમાં જામીન પર છૂટ્યા બાદ હાર્દિક પટેલ સામે વર્ષ 2015માં GMDC ગ્રાઉન્ડ પર નોંધાયેલા રાયોટિંગ કેસમાં તેની આગોતરા જામીન અરજી સેશન્સ કોર્ટના એડિશનલ સેશન્સ જજ પી.એમ. ઉનડકટે નામંજૂર કરી હતી.

શું છે સમગ્ર મામલો?
વર્ષ 2016માં પાટીદાર અનામત આંદોલન દરમિયાન પાસના કન્વીનર હાર્દિક પટેલ, કેતન પટેલ, દિનેશ બાંભણિયા અને ચિરાગ પટેલ વિરુદ્ધ રાજદ્રોહનો ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો, જેમાં ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે આરોપીઓ સામે કોર્ટમાં ચાર્જશીટ કરી છે. આ કેસની કાનૂની કાર્યવાહી સેશન્સ કોર્ટમાં ચાલે છે. છેલ્લા ઘણા સમયથી હાર્દિક સહિતના આરોપીઓ જાણી જોઇને વિવિધ પ્રકારની અરજીઓ કરી મુદત પડાવે છે. સામાન્ય કામ હોવા છતાં કોર્ટમાં હાજર ન રહેવાની અરજીઓ કરતા હોવાથી કેસની ટ્રાયલ ચલાવવામાં વિલંબ થઇ રહ્યો છે.

