સુરતની પ્રેમિકા અને અમદાવાદનો પ્રેમી:3 મહિનાથી લીવ-ઇનમાં રહેતી પ્રેમિકા ગર્ભવતી થતાં પ્રેમીએ તરછોડી દીધી, લગ્નનો પણ ઈનકાર

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • યુવતી પ્રેગ્નન્ટ થતાં ગર્ભપાત કરાવવા અમદાવાદ આવી, હેલ્પલાઇને સમાધાન કરાવ્યું

સુરતની પ્રેમિકા અને અમદાવાદનો પ્રેમી છેલ્લાં 3 માસથી લીવ-ઇનમાં રહેતા હતા. બંનેએ લગ્ન કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું, પરતુ લગ્ન પૂર્વે જ પ્રેમિકા ગર્ભવતી થતાં પ્રેમીએ તેનો ફોન ઉપાડવાનો બંધ કર્યો હતો. દરમિયાન પ્રેમીએ પ્રેમિકાને અમદાવાદ બોલાવીને જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી હતી. આ અંગે મહિલા હેલ્પલાઇનમાં જાણ કરતા પોલિસે સમાધાન કરાવીને પ્રેમિકાને સુરત મોકલી દીધી હતી.

સુરતમાં રહેતી અર્ચના અમદાવાદમાં રહેતા તેના બોયફ્રેન્ડ સની સાથે છેલ્લા 3 માસથી લીવ-ઇનમાં રહેતી હોઇ, આવતી-જતી હતી.બંને વચ્ચે શારીરિક સંબંધો પણ બંધાયા હતા. બંનેએ લગ્ન કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું, પરંતુ અર્ચના અચાનક ગર્ભવતી થતાં, આ સમાચાર આપવા તેણે સનીને ફોન કર્યો હતો. પરંતુ સનીએ તેનો ફોન ઉપાડવો બંધ કરાયો હતો. એટલું જ નહી, તેણે અર્ચનાનો નંબર પોતાના મિત્રોને આપીને અશ્લીલ વાતો કરવા કહ્યું હતું. માતા-પિતાને તે ગર્ભવતી હોવાની જાણ ન હોવાથી અને સની ફોન ઉપાડતો ન હોવાથી અર્ચનાએ ગભરાઇને ગર્ભપાતની દવા લઇ લીધી હતી. થોડા દિવસ બાદ સનીએ અર્ચનાને ફોન કરતાં તેણે સમગ્ર ઘટનાક્રમની જાણ કરતાં,તેને અમદાવાદ બોલાવી હતી.

અમદાવાદ આવેલી અર્ચના સોનોગ્રાફી કરાવવા એકલી હોસ્પિટલ ગઇ હતી. તેનાથી ગુસ્સે થઇને સની હોસ્પિટલમાં ચપ્પુ લઇને ધસી ગયો હતો. ગભરાયેલી અર્ચનાએ મહિલા હેલ્પલાઇનને ફોન કરીને મદદ માગી હતી. મહિલા હેલ્પલાઇને સ્થળ પર જઇને સમાધાન કરાવ્યું હતું.

યુવતી પાસે અમદાવાદ આવવા પૈસા નહતા
પ્રેમી ઉપર વિશ્વાસ રાખી લીવ-ઇનમાં રહેતી પ્રેમીકાને શરૂઆતમાં ગર્ભ રહ્યો ત્યારે તેની ખુશીનો કોઇ પાર ન હતો. પ્રેમી તેની સાથે લગ્ન કરી લેશે તેવી આશા સાથે તે સુખી લગ્ન જીવનના સપના જોવા લાગી હતી. પોતે માં બનવાની છે તે સમાચાર તેણે પ્રેમીને હર્ષભેર આપતા તેની અપેક્ષાથી વિરુદ્ધ ખુશ થવાના બદલે પ્રેમીએ તેની ઉપર ગુસ્સો કરી હમણાં બાળકની શું જરૂર છે. એમ કહી ઝગડો શરૂ કર્યો હતો. અને તેની સાથે ધીરે ધીરે સંબંધ ઓછો કરી નાખ્યો હતો. ગર્ભમાં બાળક લઇને અમદાવાદ આવી ત્યારે તેની પાસે પૈસા પણ ન હતા.

