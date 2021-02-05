તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાજપના રિપીટ ઉમેદવાર:રાણીપના ગીતાબેન પટેલે શિક્ષિકા, રાજકારણી અને ગૃહિણીની ત્રેવડી જવાબદારી સંભાળી, ભાજપે કામગીરી જોઈ ઉમેદવાર બનાવ્યા

અમદાવાદ18 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપના 192 ઉમેદવારો પૈકી 96 ઉમેદવાર મહિલા
  • કાઉન્સિલર તરીકે રોડ અનેક કામો કર્યા, હવે કોમ્યુનિટી હોલ, ઓવરહેડ વોટરટેન્ક અને એક સ્કૂલ બનાવવાનું પ્રાધાન્ય

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી ચૂક્યા છે. તમામ રાજકીય પક્ષોએ 6 મ્યુનિસિપિલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારની પસંદગી કરી લીધી છે અને હાલમાં પૂરજોશમાં પ્રચાર-પ્રસાર શરૂ કરી દીધો છે, ત્યારે રાણીપના ગીતાબેન પટેલ સ્કૂલમાં શિક્ષિકાના રૂપે પ્રિન્સિપાલ, બૂથ લેવલના કાર્યકરથી લઈને કાઉન્સિલર સુધી રાજકારણી અને ઘરમાં એક ગૃહિણી તરીકેની ત્રેવડ બતાવીને ત્રેવડી ભૂમિકા ભજવી છે. તેમના આ જ કામોને લઈને ભાજપે ફરી તેમને મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવાર બનાવ્યા છે. મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં 192 ઉમેદવાર પૈકી 96 મહિલા ઉમેદવાર છે, જેમાં કેટલીક મહિલા ઉમેદવારનો અભ્યાસ SSC બોર્ડ સુધીનો જ છે, ત્યારે કેટલાક મહિલા ઉમેદવારે ઉચ્ચ અભ્યાસ પણ કરેલો છે.

રાણીપમાં ગીતાબેનને ભાજપે રિપીટ કર્યા છે
મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થયાં ત્યારે અમદાવાદમાં અનેક રાજકીય પાર્ટીમાં આંતરિક વિવાદો થયાં, ક્યાંય કાર્યકરો પણ શહેર કાર્યાલયની બહાર હોબાળો કરતાં પણ નજરે પડ્યા હતા. ત્યારે ભાજપે જાહેર કરેલી ઉમેદવારની યાદીમાં 50 ટકા મહિલાઓને ટિકિટ આપી છે. જેમાં રાણીપના રિપીટ થયેલા ઉમેદવાર ગીતાબેન પટેલ છે. તેઓ એક સાથે ત્રણ જવાબદારી સંભાળે છે, જેમાં તેઓ શાળામાં એક શિક્ષિકા તરીકે આચાર્યની ફરજ બજાવે છે. સાથે તેઓ 15 વર્ષથી સક્રિય રીતે રાજકારણમાં પણ છે અને એક ગૃહિણી તરીકે પણ ફરજ નિભાવે છે. તેઓ એક ટર્મ કોર્પોરેટર પણ રહી ચૂક્યા છે. તેઓના પરિવારના જણાવ્યા મુજબ ગીતાબેન ઘણી વખત નિરાશ પણ થઈ જાય છે પણ પરિવારના સાથ-સહકારના કારણે તેઓ આજે પણ તમામ મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરે છે

પ્રજા માટે કામ કર્યા એટલે ફરી તક અપાઈ
ગીતાબેન પટેલે DivyaBhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું એક શિક્ષક છું. રાણીપ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી શાળામાં પ્રિન્સિપાલ તરીકે ફરજ નિભાવું છું સાથે હું છેલ્લા 15 વર્ષથી ભાજપમાં સક્રિય કાર્યકર છું. મેં એક બુથ કાર્યકર તરીકે રાજકારણમાં પગ પેસારો કર્યો હતો. સમય જતાં પક્ષમાં અનેક હોદ્દા મળ્યા અને હું એક ટર્મ કોર્પોરેટર રહી ચૂકી છું. એટલે મેં જે કામો કર્યા છે પ્રજા માટે તે જોઈને પક્ષે મને ફરી ઉમેદવાર તરીકે પસંદ કરી છે. એક મહિલા તરીકે હું મારી બધી ફરજ ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને ચાલુ છું. કારણ કે ઘણીવાર શાળાના કામ ન કારણે રાજકારણમાં સમય ન આપી શકાય અથવા ઘરમાં પણ સમય ન આપી શકાય એવી તકલીફ પડે પણ હું નિષ્ઠાથી મારાથી થતાં તમામ પ્રયાસો કરીને જવાબદારી નિભાવું છું.

રાણીપની સમસ્યાઓનો નિકાલ કરવા પ્રયાસ
રાણીપ વિસ્તારની સમસ્યો અને વિકાસના કામોને લઈને તેઓ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વિસ્તારમાં રોડ-રસ્તાથી માંડીને અનેક કામો કર્યા છે. આવનારા સમયમાં પ્રજા ફરી મોકો આપે તો વિસ્તારની સમસ્યાઓનો નિકાલ અને એક કોમ્યુનિટી હોલ બનાવીશું. વિસ્તારમાં પાણીની સમસ્યા માટે ઓવરહેડ ટાંકીની પણ જરૂર છે. સાથે બાળકોના શિક્ષણ માટે એક શાળાની પણ જરૂરિયાત છે. હું જો ફરી જનપ્રતિનિધિ બનીશ તો આ કામને પ્રાધાન્ય આપીશ. તમામ મહિલાઓએ સમાજમાં આગળ આવવું જોઈએ અને લોકોને મદદરૂપ બનવા પ્રયાસ કરવા જોઈએ.

