ફરિયાદ:કપડાંની કંપનીમાં નોકરી અપાવાનું કહી યુવક સાથે 28 હજારની ઠગાઈ

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ચાંદખેડાના યુવકને વાર્ષિક 45 લાખના પેકેજની લાલચ આપી હતી
  • ઈન્ટરવ્યૂ ફી, ડોક્યુમેન્ટ ચાર્જ અને વેરિફિકેશનના નામે પૈસા પડાવ્યા

વાર્ષિક 45 લાખના પગારથી એલેન સોલીમાં નોકરી અપાવાનું કહી ગઠિયા ટોળકીએ ચાંદખેડાના પુરુષ પાસેથી 28,199 પડાવ્યા હતા, જેમાં ઈન્ટરવ્યૂ, ડોક્યુમેન્ટ અને વેરિફિકેશનના ચાર્ડ પેટે 32,600 ભરવાનું કહેતાં શંકા જતા ચાંદખેડા પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ કરી હતી.

મોટેરા કોટેશ્વર રોડના શરણ સેફાયરમાં રહેતા મધુકુંજ કૈલાસ ઠાકુરે(51) જૂન 2020માં નોકરી માટે ઓનલાઈન હેડ ઓફ સપ્લાય ચેન મેનેજમેન્ટ લોજિસ્ટિકમાં કરેલા એપ્લાઇના આધારે તેમના પર ઉદયશંકરનો ફોન આવ્યો હતો. તેણે પોતાની ઓળખ ‘સર્વિસ એટ ધ રેટ શાઈન ફોર જોબ ડોટ ઈન’ના કર્મચારીની આપી વાર્ષિક 45 લાખના પગારથી એલેન સોલી કંપનીમાં નોકરી અપાવવાનું કહી ઈન્ટરવ્યૂ અને ડોક્યુમેન્ટ ચાર્જ પેટે 21,300 ભરવાનું કહેતાં તે પણ ભરી દીધા. ત્યારબાદ વેરિફિકેશનના 32,600 ભરવાનું કહેતાં શંકા જતાં તેમણે 28,199 પાછા માગ્યા હતા. જોકે તેમણે પૈસા આપવાની ના પાડતા મધુકુંજભાઈએ ચાંદખેડા પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

