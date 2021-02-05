તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

છેતરપિંડી:બેંકમાં નોકરીના બહાને ફોર્મના 11 રૂપિયા ભરવાનું કહી 10 હજારની ઠગાઈ

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
ઓઢવમાં રહેતી યુવતીએ નોકરી મેળવવા માટે કરેલી ઓનલાઈન અરજી અનુસંધાને તેને નોકરી આપવાના બહાને ફોર્મની ફી પેટે રૂ. 11 ભરવાનું કહીને તેના ક્રેડિટ કાર્ડમાંથી રૂ. 10 હજાર ઉપાડી લઈ છેતરપિંડી કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ અંગે યુવતીની માતાએ ઓઢવ પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

પોલીસસૂત્રોમાંથી મળતી માહીતી અનુસાર, ઓઢવમાં જયરાજ કોમ્પ્લેક્ષમાં રહેતાં હિનાબેન ઝાલાની દીકરી ધ્રુવી ઝાલાએ બેંકમાં જોબ માટે ફ્રેસિસવર્લ્ડ નામની સાઇટ પર ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ થોડા દિવસ પછી એક અજાણ્યા નંબર પરથી સૂરજ શર્મા નામના યુવકનો ફોન ધ્રુવી પર આવ્યો હતો અને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ફ્રેસિસ વર્લ્ડમાંથી બોલું છું. તમે બેંકની નોકરી માટે માટે ડોક્યુમેન્ટ આપ્યા હતા. જો તમારે નોકરી જોઈતી હોય તો તમારા વોટસએપ નંબર પર એક લિંક મોકલી છે તેમા રૂ.11 રૂપિયા ફોર્મ ફી પેટે ભરવા પડશે. જેથી ધ્રુવીએ કાર્ડથી 11 રૂપિયા ભર્યા હતા. જોકે પૈસા ભર્યાના થોડા સમય પછી જ તેમના ક્રેડીટ કાર્ડમાંથી રૂ.10 હજાર કપાઈ ગયા હતા. આથી કપાઈ ગયેલા પૈસા પરત કરવાનું જણાવતા ફોન કરનાર બહાનાબાજી કરતો હતો.

