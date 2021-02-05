તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફોર્મ ભરવા થનગનાટ:સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઈને ફોર્મ ભરવા ઉમેદવારની કવાયત, જિલ્લા પંચાયતે ઉમેદવારો ઉમટ્યા

અમદાવાદ12 મિનિટ પહેલા
અમદાવાદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતે ઉમેદવારના સમર્થનમાં કાર્યકરો ઉમટી પડ્યા - Divya Bhaskar
અમદાવાદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતે ઉમેદવારના સમર્થનમાં કાર્યકરો ઉમટી પડ્યા
  • કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈન મુજબ અલગ-અલગ જગ્યાએ ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરી શકે તેવી વ્યવસ્થા કરાઈ

અમદાવાદ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી ચૂક્યા છે ત્યારે તમામ રાજકીય પાર્ટી એક બાદ એક ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી છે. કેટલીક પાર્ટીઓના ઉમેદવાર વહેલી સવારથી ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે અલગ અલગ સેન્ટરોએ પહોંચી રહ્યા છે. જોકે કોરોનાની ગાઈડલાઈનને અનુસરીને અલગ-અલગ જગ્યાએ ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરી શકે તેવી વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી છે, ત્યારે અમદાવાદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં પણ ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. જોકે ઉમેદવાર 6 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરી શકશે.

અમદાવાદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતે ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે સમર્થક સાથે પહોંચી રહ્યા છે
અમદાવાદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતે ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે સમર્થક સાથે પહોંચી રહ્યા છે

ભાજપ કાર્યકરો ઉમેદવારોની રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા છે
ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર પણ જિલ્લા પંચાયત કચેરીએ ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. મહત્વનું છે કે ગઈ કાલે રાત્રે ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર થઈ હતી. જેથી ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર કાર્યાલય મેન્ડેટ લેવા માટે પણ કતાર લગાવી રહ્યા છે, જેના કારણે ઉમેદવાર જિલ્લા પંચાયત કચેરી એકઠા થઇને રાહ જોઈ રહ્યા છે. જોકે 48 વોર્ડમાંથી ભાજપના ઘણા વોર્ડના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરી ચૂક્યા છે.

ફોર્મ ભરવા માટેની પ્રક્રિયા જિલ્લા પંચાયતે ચાલી રહી છે
ફોર્મ ભરવા માટેની પ્રક્રિયા જિલ્લા પંચાયતે ચાલી રહી છે

કોંગ્રેસના એકેય ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યું નથી
કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા અમદાવાદ મનપાના ઉમેદવારની એક જ યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં અમુક વોર્ડના ઉમેદવારના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. પરંતુ હજુ સંપૂર્ણ યાદી હજી સુધી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી નથી. તેથી લગભગ કોંગ્રેસના એક પણ ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યું નથી.

જિલ્લા પંચાયતે અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના વિવિધ વોર્ડના ફોર્મ ભરવાની વ્યવસ્થા
જિલ્લા પંચાયતે અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના વિવિધ વોર્ડના ફોર્મ ભરવાની વ્યવસ્થા

રાજકીય પાર્ટીઓના ઉમેદવારો સાથે અપક્ષ પણ મેદાને
આ વખતે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી, AIMIM જેવી પાર્ટીઓ અને અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો મેદાને ઉતર્યા છે. જોકે આ તમામ પાર્ટીઓના ઉમેદવાર પણ મોટી સંખ્યામાં જિલ્લા પંચાયત ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે આવી રહ્યાં છે.

