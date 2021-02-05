તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાઇકોર્ટની ટકોર બાદ DEOનો આદેશ:અમદાવાદમાં 12 માર્ચ સુધી તમામ શાળાઓએ ફાયર વિભાગ પાસેથી NOC લેવી પડશે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • હાઇકોર્ટની ટકોર બાદ જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ તંત્ર સક્રિય

હાઇકોર્ટે દ્વારા દરેક શાળામાં આગની ઘટનાઓ સામે રક્ષણ માટે ફાયર સાધનો હોવા જરૂરી છે તેવી ટકોર કરવામાં આવી છે અને તે માટે 12 માર્ચ સુધીમાં દરેક શાળાએ ફાયર NOC લેવી ફરજીયાત છે. જે શાળાએ ફાયર સેફ્ટી સાધનો ઇન્સ્ટોલ કરાવ્યા છે તેમને વિગત આપવા પણ આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

ફાયર સેફ્ટીના સાધનો ઇન્સ્ટોલ કરવા ફરજીયાત
જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારીએ તમામ સરકારી, ગ્રાન્ટેડ અને નોન ગ્રાન્ટ તમામ શાળાઓને ફાયર સેફ્ટીની NOC લેવા મામલે પત્ર લખ્યો છે. જેમાં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે કે, હાઇકોર્ટના ચુકાદા અનુસાર દરેક શાળાઓમાં ફાયર સેફ્ટીની સુવિધાઓ હોવી ફરજિયાત છે. જેથી અવારનવાર ફાયરને લગતી ઘટનાઓને રોકી શકાય. ફાયર વિભાગે નક્કી કરેલા નિયમ મુજબ શાળાના વર્ગ ખંડ, પ્રાથના ખંડ, વિજ્ઞાન ખંડમાં 12 માર્ચ સુધીમાં ફાયર સેફ્ટીના સાધનો ઇન્સ્ટોલ કરવા ફરજીયાત છે.

ફાયર સેફ્ટી મામલે સંચાલકની જવાબદારી નક્કી કરાઈ
ફાયર સેફ્ટીના સાધનો ઇન્સ્ટોલ કરાવ્યા બાદ તે જ દિવસે શાળાના શિક્ષણ નિરીક્ષકને નક્કી કરેલા ફોર્મેટમાં તાત્કાલિક આપવી જેથી તે શાળાનું નામ ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસરને મોકલી NOC મેળવવા ઝડપથી પ્રક્રિયા થઈ શકે. જે શાળાઓએ ફાયર સેફ્ટી ઇન્સ્ટોલ કરાવી છે તેમને એક દિવસમાં વિગતો આપવા પણ આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. બેદરકારી થઈ તો શાળા સંચાલક જ તે માટે જવાબદાર રહેશે.

