ફરિયાદ:ઓઢવની બંધ બેંકમાં આગ લગાડી ભાગી જનાર શખસ વિરુદ્ધ બ્રાન્ચ મેનેજરે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ઓઢવ પોલીસે ગુનો દાખલ કરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી
  • બેંકના ખાતાધારકોના ડોક્યુમેન્ટ અને જૂની ફાઈલો ખાખ થઈ

ઓઢવમાં સોમવારે મોડી રાતે એક બંધ ખાનગી બેંકના શટર પાસે જઈ જ્વલનશીલ પદાર્થ છાંટી આગ લગાડી ભાગી જનાશ શખસના વિરુદ્ધમાં ઓઢવ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાતા પોલીસે ગુનો દાખલ કરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. ખાનગી બેંકના બ્રાન્ચ મેનેજરે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

સોમવારની મોડી રાતનો બનાવ
નિકોલમાં રહેતા અને ઓઢવની એક ખાનગી બેંકમાં બ્રાન્ચ મેનેજર તરીકે નોકરી કરતા કૌશિક પનારા સોમવારે મોડી રાતના સમયે ઘરે હાજર હતા, ત્યારે તેમને ફોન આવ્યો હતો અને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તમારી બેંકમાં આગ લાગી છે. જેથી કૌશિક બેંકે પહોંચ્યા હતા. જો કે અગાઉથી જ ફાયરબ્રિગેડની ટીમ બેંકની લાગેલી આગ બુઝાવવા માટે પ્રયાસ કરી રહી હતી. આગ પર કાબુ મેળવ્યા બાદ નુકશાન થયાની તપાસ કરવા કૌશિક બેંકમાં ગયા ત્યારે અગત્યના દસ્તાવેજો અને ફાઈલો બળી ગઈ હોવાનું જોવા મળ્યું હતું.

સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજમાં આગ લગાડનાર દેખાયો
બેંકના એક કર્મચારીએ બ્રાન્ચ મેનેજરને બોલાવી બેંકનું સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ બતાવ્યો હતો. જેમાં દેખાતું હતું કે, કોઈ અજાણ્યો શખસ બેંકના શટરની નીચે કોઈ જ્વલનશીલ પદાર્થ છાંટી આગ લગાડી ભાગી ગયો હતો. આ શખસ બેંકના ખાતાધારકોના ડોક્યુમેન્ટ અને જૂની ફાઈલો સળગાવી નુકશાન કર્યું હોવાથી કૌશિકે ઓઢવ પોલીસને ઘટનાની જાણ કરી હતી ત્યારબાદ આગ લગાવનાર અજાણ્યા શખસના વિરુદ્ધમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે ગુનો દાખલ કરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

