તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગૃહમાં પ્રશ્નોત્તરી:રાજ્યની જેલોમાં સજા ભોગવતી ઉંમરલાયક અને પરિવાર વિહોણી મહિલાઓને જેલમાંથી છોડી મુકાશે

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • મહિલા કેદીઓની જેલ મુક્તિ માટે એક કમિટીની રચના કરવામાં આવી છે
  • રાજ્યમાં કોરોના કાળમાં ફરજ બજાવતા કુલ 62 પોલીસ અધિકારીઓના મોત થયા

આજે મહિલા દિવસ નિમિત્તે મહિલા કેદીઓ માટે રાજ્ય સરકારે આનંદદાયક નિર્ણય લીધો છે. રાજ્યની જેલોમાં અલગ અલગ ગુનાઓમાં સજા ભોગવતી મોટી ઉંમરની ગંભીર બીમાર અને પરિવાર વિહોણી મહિલાઓની મુક્તિ માટે મુખ્યમંત્રી રૂપાણીએ નિર્ણય લીધો છે. વિધાનસભાના સત્ર દરમિયાન ગૃહમાં કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યએ આ મુદ્દે સરકારને સવાલ કર્યો હતો.
મહિલા કેદીઓની જેલ મુક્તિ માટે એક કમિટીની રચના
કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યના પ્રશ્નનો ઉત્તર આપતા ગૃહ રાજ્યમંત્રી પ્રદિપસિંહ જાડેજાએ નિયમોને આધીન સજા ભોગવતા કેદીઓની જેલ મુક્તિ માટે એક કમિટીની રચના કરવામાં આવી છે. આ કમિટી રાજ્યમાં આવેલી વિવિધ જેોની અંદ શારીરિક રીતે રોગગ્રસ્ત હોય તથા તેમના પરિવારમાં કોઈ ના હોય અને સજા પુરી કરી હોવા છતાંય અલગ અલગ અન્ય કારણોસર મુક્ત ના થઈ શકી હોય તેવી મહિલા કેદીઓની મુક્તિનો નિર્ણય કરવામા આવ્યો હોવાનો સ્વીકાર કર્યો હતો. રાજય સરકારે વિશેષ કમિટીમાં ગૃહ વિભાગના અગ્ર સચિવ, જેલ ના ડીજી અને સ્ટેટ લીગલ કમિટી દ્વારા જેલ મુક્તિ માટે નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવશે. એટલું જ નહીં એ નિર્ણય માં પુરુષ કેદીઓને પણ જેલ મુક્તિ માટે નિર્ણય આવનાર દિવસમાં થશે તેવી સ્પષ્ટતા ગૃહ રાજય મંત્રીએ કરી છે.

કોરોના કાળમાં ફરજ બજાવતા 62 પોલીસ કર્મીઓના મૃત્યુ થયાં
કોરોના કાળમાં ફરજ બજાવતા 62 પોલીસ કર્મીઓના મૃત્યુ થયાં

કોરોનામાં ફરજ બજાવતા 62 પોલીસ અધિકારીઓના મૃત્યુ થયા
બીજી તરફ કોરોનાની મહામારી માં ફરજ બજાવતા કેટલા પોલીસ અધિકારીઓ અને કર્મચારીઓ મૃત્યુ પામ્યા? તેવો પ્રશ્ન ધારાસભ્યોએ પૂછ્યો હતો જેના ઉત્તરમાં ગૃહ રાજ્યમંત્રી પ્રદીપસિંહ જાડેજાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે કોરોનાની મહામારી માં ફરજ બજાવતાં કુલ 62 પોલીસ અધિકારી અને કર્મચારીઓ ના મૃત્યુ થયા છે જે પૈકી ૫૦ પોલીસ અધિકારીઓ અને કર્મચારીઓ ગુજરાત રાજ્યના પોલીસદળમાં ફરજ બજાવતા હતા આ ઉપરાંત 10 હોમગાર્ડ અને ગ્રામ રક્ષક દળના જવાનો મળી કુલ 62 લોકોના મૃત્યુ થયા છે
પોલીસ પરિવારને 25 લાખ રૂપિયાની સહાય
રાજ્ય સરકાર તરફથી પોલીસ પરિવારને મદદરૂપ થવાના હેતુથી 25 લાખ રૂપિયાની સહાય ચુકવવામાં આવી રહી છે ત્યારે કોરોના ની ફરજ દરમિયાન મૃત્યુ પામેલા પોલીસ અધિકારી કે કર્મચારી ના પરિવારોને સહાય ચૂકવી દીધી હોવાનો સ્વીકાર કર્યો હતો. આ તબક્કે ગૃહરાજ્યમંત્રી પ્રદિપસિંહ જાડેજા વધુ વિગતો માં જણાવ્યું હતું કે કોરોના ની કપરી પરિસ્થિતિ દરમિયાન આવેલા લોકડાઉન , કરફ્યુ , પરપ્રાંતી શ્રમિકો પરિવહન હોય કે પછી અનાજ વિતરણ વ્યવસ્થામાં કાયદો વ્યવસ્થા જળવાઇ રહે તે માટે સરકારની તમામ સૂચનાઓનું પાલન દ્વારા રાજ્યના પોલીસ વડા થી માંડીને પોલીસ કોન્સ્ટેબલ કક્ષાના કર્મચારીએ ચુસ્ત પાલન કર્યું હોવાનો સ્વીકાર કર્યો હતો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપેરિસથી દિલ્હી આવતી ફ્લાઇટમાં ભારતીય પેસેન્જરે મચાવ્યું તોફાન; બલ્ગેરિયામાં ઇમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરાયું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો