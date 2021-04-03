તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઠગાઈ:કેવાયસીના બહાને વૃદ્ધ એન્જિ. સાથે 3.74 લાખની છેતરપિંડી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • રિચાર્જનું કહી આધારકાર્ડની વિગતો મેળવી લીધી
  • એકાઉન્ટ બંધ થવાની ચીમકી આપી ઠગાઈ કરી

વાસણામાં 60 વર્ષીય એન્જિનિયરને પેટીએમ કેવાયસી કરાવવાનું કહી રૂ.3.74 લાખની ઠગાઈ કરવામાં આવી હોવાની ફરિયાદ વાસણા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં નોંધાઈ છે.

વાસણાના સિલ્વર સાઈન ફ્લેટમાં રહેતા અને એન્જિનિયર નૈનેશભાઈ પરીખ(ઉં.60)ના ફોન પર 11મી એપ્રિલ,2020ના રોજ એક ફોન આવ્યો જેમાં ફોન કરનારે કહ્યું હતું કે,‘હું પેટીએમ મેનેજર દીપક શર્મા વાત કરું છું, તમારા ફોનનું પેટીએમ 24 કલાકમાં બંધ થઈ જશે, જો તમે કેવાયસી નહીં કરાવો તો.’ ત્યારબાદ નૈનેશભાઈને રીચાર્જ કરવાનું કહી આધારકાર્ડના છેલ્લાં ચાર આંકડા માગવામાં આવ્યા હતા. દરમિયાન થોડા સમય બાદ નૈનેશભાઈને આઈસીઆઈસીઆઈ બેંકમાંથી રૂ.3.74 હજાર ઉપડ્યાનો મેસેજ આવતા ઠગાઈ થઈ હોવાની ફરિયાદ કરી હતી.

કસ્ટમકેરમાં કોઈએ ફોન ઉપાડ્યો નહીં
એન્જિનિયરે પોતાની સાથે ઓનલાઈન ઠગાઈ થઈ હોવાનું જણાતાં તેમણે ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન રોકવા બેંકના અને પેટીએમના કસ્ટમકેરમાં ફોન કર્યા હતા. જોકે કોરોનાકાળ હોવાથી કામકાજ બંધ રહેતા કોઈએ જવાબ આપ્યો ન હતો. આ બાબતે જે તે સમયે સાયબર ક્રાઈમમાં અરજી આપી, વાસણા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ કરાઇ છે.

