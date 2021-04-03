તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઈ-લોન્ચિંગ:મહિલાઓને પ્રેરિત કરવા ગુજરાત સ્ટેમ એજ્યુકેશન કાઉન્સિલનું ઈ-લોન્ચિંગ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સાયન્સ અને ટેકનોલોજી ક્ષેત્રે મહિલાઓને લગતા પ્રોગ્રામો થશે

મહિલાઓને સાયન્સ, ટેકનોલોજી, એન્જિનિયરિંગ, મેથ્મેટિક્સ ક્ષેત્રે પ્રોત્સાહિત કરવા માટે ગુજરાત સ્ટેમ એજ્યુકેશન કાઉન્સિલનું ડિજિટલ લોન્ચિંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આગામી સમયમાં આ પ્લેટફોર્મ થકી જુદા-જુદા પ્રોગ્રામ યોજાશે. જેમાં સ્પીકર દ્વારા મહિલાઓને ભવિષ્યમાં આ ચાર ક્ષેત્રોમાં આગળ વધવા પ્રેરણા અપાશે. ડબલ્યૂઆઇસીસીઆઇ ગુજરાત સ્ટેમ એજ્યુકેશન કાઉન્સિલ દ્વારા આ પ્રોગ્રામ યોજાયો હતો. આ પ્રસંગે ચીફ ગેસ્ટ તરીકે ડબલ્યૂઆઇસીસીઆઇના ફાઉન્ડર હરબીન અરોરા, આઇએએસ હરીત શુક્લા, સાયન્ટિસ્ટ સુજિત બેનરજી હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

ડબલ્યૂઆઇસીસીઆઇ સ્ટેમ એજ્યુકેશન કાઉન્સિલના પ્રેસિડેન્ટ ડૉ. મેઘા ભટ્ટે કહ્યું કે, સાયન્સ અને ટેક્નોલોજીથી જ ઈનોવેશન થાય છે. મહિલાઓ આગામી સમયમાં વિજ્ઞાન અને ટેકનોલોજીનો વધારે ઉપયોગ કરે અને રિસર્ચ ક્ષેત્રે આગળ વધે તે જરૂરી છે. આ પ્લેટફોર્મ પર નવી તકો પણ મળશે. જેની શરૂઆત અમે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ડે ઑફ ધ ગર્લ ચાઇલ્ડ એટલે 11 તારીખથી કરીશું. જેમાં સ્પીકરની ટૉક પણ યોજાશે.

