વર્કશોપ:મેટ્રોનાં કારીગરો માટે ‘વર્કશોપ ફોર ધ મેટ્રો સ્ટેશન’ ડિઝાઇન બનાવી

અમદાવાદ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સેપ્ટ યુનિ.ની વિદ્યાર્થીની કોમ્પેટિશનમાં વિનર થઈ

સેપ્ટ યુનિવર્સિટીની અન્ડર ગ્રેજ્યુએટની 17મી બેચની વિદ્યાર્થીની એશ્વર્યા ગુપ્તાએ ‘રિફાઇન્ડીંગ ઘ સિટી ફોર ધ પબ્લિક ઝેડ એક્સિસ 2020’ એવોર્ડ જીત્યો છે. તેઓ નેબરહુડ ડિઝાઇન કોમ્પેટિશનમાં વિનર બન્યાં છે. તેમણે પ્રોફેસર મેધના આર્યા અનેપ્રિયાંશી જાનીના માર્ગદર્શનમાં ‘ધ વર્કશોપ ફોર ધ મેટ્રો સ્ટેશન’ વિષય પર તેમણે ડિઝાઇન પ્રોજેક્ટ તૈયાર કર્યો છે.

આ પ્રોજેક્ટમાં અર્બન મેટ્રો સ્ટેશન પર માળખગત સુવિધા સાથેની બિલ્ડીંગ ડિઝાઇન તૈયાર કરી છે. આ પ્રોજેક્ટ ન્યુ અર્બન કન્ડિશન ડિઝાઇન અંતર્ગત બનાવાયો છે. હાલમાં વિકાસ પામી રહેલાં મેટ્રો સ્ટેશનો ભારતમાં ઘણાં લોકોને જોડે છે. તેથી આ સ્ટેશનો પર બહારથી આવતાં કામદારો અને તેમની રુટિન જરુરિયાતો જો આજ બિલ્ડીંગમાં મળી રહે તો તેનાથી અન્ય જગ્યા પર તેમના વસવાટનો પ્રશ્ન હલ થઇ શકે છે.

તેવા વિચાર સાથે તેમણે મેટ્રો સ્ટેશન બિલ્ડીંગની નવી ડિઝાઇન બનાવી છે. મોટાંભાગે રેલ્વે સ્ટેશનોની નજીક વસવાટ કરતાં કામદારો તેમજ આ સ્ટેશનો પરથી લાખોની સંખ્યામાં અવર જવર કરતાં મુસાફરો માટે જો સ્ટેશન પર જ સારી સુવિધા બનાવવામાં આવે તો તેનાથી સોસાયટી અને શહેરમાં બહારથી આવનાર મુસાફરો, આસપાસના ફૂડ વેન્ડરો માટે સારી સુવિધા ઉપલ્બધ કરાવી શકાય છે.

આ પ્રોજેક્ટ મેટ્રો લાઇન પર વસતાં કામદારો તેમના બાળકો અને તેમજ સ્ટ્રીટ વેન્ડર્સ ફેમિલીને ઉપયોગી થઇ શકશે. ઉપરાંત આ સુવિધા શહેરના અન્ય લોકો પણ પ્રાપ્ત કરી શકે તે વાતને ડિઝાઈન અંતર્ગત વિદ્યાર્થિની ઐશ્વર્યા ગુપ્તાએ સમાવી લીધી છે.

