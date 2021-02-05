તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાઈકોર્ટનો નિર્દેશ:વકીલોની માગણીનો અંત, 1 માર્ચથી અમદાવાદ, વડોદરા, સુરત અને રાજકોટની કોર્ટ ફિઝિકલી ખુલશે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
ફિઝિકલી કોર્ટ શરૂ કરવા ધરણા કરનારા વકીલોની ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • કોર્ટ બિલ્ડિંગ, એન્ટ્રી ગેટ, કોર્ટ પરિસરમાં માત્ર એકને જ એન્ટ્રી આપવામાં આવશે

કોરોનાના ઘટી રહેલા સંક્રમણ અને વિવિધ શહેરોના બાર એસોસિયેશનની રજૂઆતને પગલે હાઈકોર્ટે 1 માર્ચથી તમામ નીચલી અદાલતો ફિઝિકલી ખોલવા માટે આદેશ આપ્યો છે. જેને પગલે અમદાવાદ, વડોદરા, સુરત અને રાજકોટની તમામ કોર્ટ 1 માર્ચથી ફિઝિકલી શરૂ થશે. માઈક્રો કન્ટેન્ટમેન્ટ ઝોનમાં આવેલી કોર્ટ સિવાયની તમામ કોર્ટ સવારના 10.45થી 6 કલાકને 10 મિનિટ સુધી ચાલશે. જ્યારે માઈક્રો કન્ટેન્ટમેન્ટ ઝોનમાં આવેલી કોર્ટ ગુજરાત હાઈકોર્ટના 26 જૂન 2020ના સર્ક્યુલરમાં થયેલા આદેશ મુજબ એટલે કે વર્ચ્યૂઅલી ચાલશે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, કોરોનાના કારણે છેલ્લા 10 માસથી બંધ કોર્ટ શરૂ કરવાની માંગ સાથે વકીલ મંડળો દ્વારા કોર્ટ સંકુલ બહાર રાજકોટ, સુરત, વડોદરામાં પ્રતિક ઉપવાસ અને ધરણા પણ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

અમદાવાદ, વડોદરા, સુરત અને રાજકોટની જિલ્લા કોર્ટ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિગ અને કેન્દ્રની કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈનના પાલન સાથે શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે. જેને પગલે કોર્ટ બિલ્ડિંગ, એન્ટ્રી ગેટ, કોર્ટ પરિસરમાં માત્ર એકને જ એન્ટ્રી આપવામાં આવશે. જો કે જ્યુડિશિયલ ઓફિસરોને આ સંખ્યામાં છૂટછાટ આપવામાં આવશે.

ફિઝિકલ કોર્ટ શરૂ કરવા માટે વિવિધ શહેરના વકીલો દ્વારા વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન કર્યું હતું
બાર એસોસિયેશનના પ્રમુખોએ ફિઝિકલ કોર્ટ શરૂ ચીફ જસ્ટિસને પત્ર લખ્યો હતો
આ પહેલા 31 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ અમદાવાદ, સુરત, રાજકોટ અને બરોડાના બાર એસોસિયેશનના પ્રમુખોએ ફિઝિકલ કોર્ટ શરૂ કરવા માટે ચીફ જસ્ટિસ વિક્રમનાથને રજૂઆત કરી હતી. તેમજ તેમની આ અરજને જો ગ્રાહ્ય નહીં રાખવામાં આવે તો 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ગાંધી ચીંધ્યા માર્ગે શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે કોર્ટ પરિસરમાં વિરોધ કરવાની પણ ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી.

બારના એક મોટા વર્ગની સ્થિતિ ગંભીર
બાર એસોસિયેશનોએ આ પત્ર લખ્યું હતું કે, તમને ગુજરાત હાઈકોર્ટ, અમદાવાદ સિટી સિવિલ કોર્ટ, અમદાવાદ જિલ્લા કોર્ટ, અમદાવાદ ફેમિલી કોર્ટ, સુરત જિલ્લા કોર્ટ, બરોડા જિલ્લા કોર્ટ, રાજકોટ જિલ્લા કોર્ટ અને અન્ય કોર્ટો તાત્કાલિક ફિઝિકલી ખોલવા માટે વિનંતિ કરીએ છીએ. આ મહામારીને કારણે આ કોર્ટો 24 માર્ચ 2020થી ફિઝકલી બંધ છે. હાલ મહામારી સંપૂર્ણ કાબૂમાં છે અને રાજ્ય સરકારે સ્કૂલો, સિનેમા હોલ્સ, સ્વિમિંગ પૂલ્સ વગેરેને ખુલવાની છૂટ આપી છે. જેને પગલે અમને લાગે છે કે કોર્ટો પણ ફિઝિકલી શરૂ કરવામાં કોઈ અડચણ આવવી જોઈએ નહીં. કમનસીબે, બારના એક મોટા વર્ગની સ્થિતિ ગંભીર છે, જેની હાઈકોર્ટના વહીવટી તંત્રએ નોંધ લીધી નથી.

