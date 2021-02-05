તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન ઝૂંબેશ:સિવિલ મેડિસિટીની વિવિધ હોસ્પિટલમાં હેલ્થકેર વર્કરો માટે કોરોના રસીકરણના કાઉન્સેલિંગ સેશન

અમદાવાદ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
સિવિલ મેડિસિટીના હેલ્થ કેર વર્કરોમાં કોરોના રસીકરણ પ્રત્યે જાગૃકતા માટે કાઉન્સેલિંગ સેશનનું આયોજન કરાયું હતું - Divya Bhaskar
  • મોટી સંખ્યામાં હેલ્થકેર વર્કરો દ્વારા કોરોના રસીકરણ માટે સંપૂર્ણ સંમતિ દર્શાવી

કોરોના મહામારીનો અંત લાવવા વેક્સિન ખૂબ જ જરૂરી છે. સમગ્ર ગુજરાતમાં કોરોના રસીકરણની શરૂઆત થઇ ગઇ છે. હેલ્થકેર વર્કરો અને કોરોના ફ્રંટલાઇન વોરિયર્સ ઉત્સાહભેર રસીકરણ અભિયાનમાં જોડાઇ રહ્યા છે. અમદાવાદ સિવિલ મેડિસિટીમાં 16મી જાન્યુઆરીથી કોરોના રસીકરણ અભિયાનની શરૂઆત થઇ છે, જેમાં હેલ્થકેર વર્કરોએ પોતે રસીકરણનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ મેળવીને પ્રેરણારૂપ ઉદાહરણ પુરું પાડ્યું છે. .

છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી લોકોમાં કોરોના રસીકરણ પ્રત્યેની ગેરસમજ , ગેરમાન્યતાઓ , ભ્રમણાઓ પ્રવર્તી રહી છે. કોરોનાની રસી સુરક્ષિત નથી, કોરોનાની રસીથી ગંભીર આડઅસર થાય છે તેવી અફવાઓમાં આવીને લોકોમાં કોરોના રસીકરણ માટે ગેરસમજ અને ભય ઉભો થઇ રહ્યો છે.

કાઉન્સેલિંગ સેશનમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સ ઉપસ્થિતિ રહ્યા અને રસીકરણ પ્રત્યે જાગૃકતા કેળવી
આ તમામ ભ્રમણાઓ અને ગેરમાન્યતાઓ દૂર કરવા માટે આરોગ્ય અને તબીબી શિક્ષણ વિભાગના અધિક નિયામક ડૉ. ગીરીશ પરમાર અને આર.ડી.ડી. ઓફિસ અમદાવાદના ડૉ. સતીષ મકવાણા દ્વારા સિવિલ મેડિસિટીમાં આવેલી વિવિધ હોસ્પિટલ યુ.એન.મહેતા હાર્ટ હોસ્પિટલ, ગુજરાત કેન્સર રિસર્ચ ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યુટ, કિડની હોસ્પિટલ અને અમદાવાદ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ રાઉન્ડ ધ ક્લોક કાર્યરત તમામ હેલ્થ કેર વર્કરોમાં કોરોના રસીકરણ પ્રત્યે જાગૃકતા આવે તે કાઉન્સેલિંગ સેશનનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

ગ્રુપ સેશન દ્વારા વેક્સિન ન લેવા માટેના કારણો, ગેર માન્યતાઓ, પ્રવર્તમાન બીમારી વિશેની જાણકારી મેળવવામાં આવી અને ઉપસ્થિત અધિકારીઓ અને નિષ્ણાંતો દ્વારા દરેક પ્રશ્નોની સ્પષ્ટતા કરવામાં આવી હતી જેના થકી ઉપસ્થિત હેલ્થકેર વર્કરો વેક્સિન લેવા મટે પ્રોત્સાહિત થયા હતા.

આ કાઉન્સેલિંગ સેશનમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનની ગુણવત્તા, અસરકારકતા, ડ્રગ રેગ્યુલેટરી ઓથોરિટી ઓફ ઇન્ડિયા દ્વારા મંજૂરી, વેક્સિન લેવી એ કૌટુંબિક અને સમાજ પ્રત્યેની પ્રાથમિક જવાબદારી અને વેક્સિનથી થતી સામાન્ય આડ અસરએ વેક્સિન યોગ્ય રીતે કાર્ય કરી રહી છે તે બાબતોની વિગતવાર ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ સમગ્ર કાઉન્સેલિંગ પ્રક્રિયા દ્વારા રસીકરણ પ્રત્યે જાગૃકતા કેળવીને મોટી સંખ્યામાં હેલ્થકેર વર્કરો દ્વારા કોરોના રસીકરણ માટે સંપૂર્ણ સંમતિ દર્શાવવામાં આવી હતી.

