તકેદારી:મતદાન મથકે મતદારનું તાપમાન વધુ હશે તો કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરાશે, પોઝિટિવ મતદાર PPE કિટમાં મતદાન કરી શકશે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

મહાનગરપાલિકા, નગરપાલિકા, જિલ્લા-તાલુકા પંચાયતોની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીમાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ મતદારો માટે ચૂંટણીપંચે જાહેર કરેલી એસઓપી મુજબ પોઝિટિવ મતદારોએ પીપીઇ કિટ પહેરી, ડિસ્ટન્સ જળવાય તેવા વાહન કે એમ્બ્યુલન્સમાં જઇને છેલ્લાં કલાક દરમિયાન મત આપવાનો રહેશે.

તબીબી પ્રમાણપત્ર મેળવીને પોઝિટિવ મતદારે મતદાનના એક દિવસ પૂર્વે ચૂંટણી અધિકારીને જાણ કરવાની રહેશે. કોવિડના શંકાસ્પદ લક્ષણો ધરાવતા કે હોમ આઇસોલેશનમાં રહેલા મતદારોએ મતદાનના બે દિવસ પહેલાં આરટીપીસીઆર ટેસ્ટ કરાવવાનો રહેશે. મતદાન મથકે મતદારનું તાપમાન જો 100.40 ડિગ્રી ફેરનહીટથી વધુ આવે અને અન્ય લક્ષણો હશે તો નજીકના સેન્ટર પર કોરોના ટેસ્ટ માટે મોકલાશે. તેમજ છેલ્લાં કલાક દરમિયાન મતદાન માટેનું ટોકન અપાશે.

તમામ મતદારોને હેન્ડગ્લવ્ઝ અપાશે
મતદાન મથકે તમામ મતદારોને ડિસ્પોઝેબલ હેન્ડગ્લવ્ઝ અપાશે. મતદાનના પૂર્વે તમામ મથકો સેનિટાઇઝ કરાશે અને સેનિટાઇઝર ઉપલબ્ધ કરાશે. માસ્ક સાથે જ મતદાન મથકમાં પ્રવેશ અપાશે. શંકાસ્પદ કિસ્સામાં મતદારની ઓળખ માટે માસ્ક હટાવી શકાશે.

