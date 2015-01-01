તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના ગુજરાત LIVE:રાજ્યમાં 7 દિવસ બાદ કોરોનાના ફરી 1125 નવા કેસ, 10 દિવસ બાદ ફરી 7 દર્દીના મોત, કુલ કેસ 1.90 લાખને વટાવી ગયા

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ગુજરાતમાં દિવાળી તહેવારો કારણે કોરોનાની બીજી લહેર શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે. રાજ્યમાં 24 કલાકમાં 47 હજાર 328 ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેમાંથી 1125ના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા છે. આમ 7 દિવસ બાદ ફરી 1125 કેસ નોંધાયા છે. આ પહેલા 11 નવેમ્બરે 1125 કેસ નોંધાયા હતા. તેમજ 7 દર્દીના મોત થયા છે. આમ 10 દિવસ બાદ ફરી 7ના મોત નોંધાયા છે. આ પહેલા 8 નવેમ્બરે 7ના મોત થયા હતા. જ્યારે 1,116 દર્દી કોરોનાને હરાવીને ભાઈબીજે ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે. જ્યારે રિકવરી રેટ 91.45 ટકા થયો છે.

રાજ્યમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 69 લાખ 23 હજાર 993 ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જેમાંથી 1 લાખ 90 હજાર 361ના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા છે, જ્યારે મૃત્યુઆંક 3,815એ પહોંચ્યો છે. તેમજ અત્યાર સુધીમાં 1 લાખ 74 હજાર 88 દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ થયા છે. એક્ટિવ કેસની વાત કરીએ તો રાજ્યમાં હાલ 12458 એક્ટિવ કેસ છે, જેમાંથી 74 વેન્ટિલેટર પર જ્યારે 12,384 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

અન્ય રાજ્યોની સરખામણીએ ગુજરાતમાં નવા કેસ, કુલ કેસ અને એક્ટિવ કેસ

1 ઓક્ટોબરથી 17 નવેમ્બર સુધી રાજ્યમાં નોંધાયેલાં કેસ, મોત અને ડિસ્ચાર્જના આંકડાઓ

તારીખપોઝિટિવ કેસમોતડિસ્ચાર્જ
1 ઓક્ટોબર1,351101,334
2 ઓક્ટોબર1,310151,250
3 ઓક્ટોબર1343121304
4 ઓક્ટોબર130291246
5 ઓક્ટોબર1327131405
6 ઓક્ટોબર1335101473
7 ઓક્ટોબર131191414
8 ઓક્ટોબર1278101266
9 ઓક્ટોબર124391518
10 ઓક્ટોબર1221101456
11 ઓક્ટોબર118191413
12 ઓક્ટોબર116981442
13 ઓક્ટોબર1158101375
14 ઓક્ટોબર1175111414
15 ઓક્ટોબર1185111329
16 ઓક્ટોબર1191111279
17 ઓક્ટોબર116191270
18 ઓક્ટોબર109191233
19 ઓક્ટોબર99681147
20 ઓક્ટોબર112681128
21 ઓક્ટોબર1,13791,180
22 ઓક્ટોબર1,13671,201
23 ઓક્ટોબર1,11261,264
24 ઓક્ટોબર102161013
25 ઓક્ટોબર9197963
26 ઓક્ટોબર90841,102
27 ઓક્ટોબર99251,238
28 ઓક્ટોબર98061107
29 ઓક્ટોબર98741087
30 ઓક્ટોબર96961027
31 ઓક્ટોબર93551014
1 નવેમ્બર86051128
2 નવેમ્બર87541004
3 નવેમ્બર95461,197
4 નવેમ્બર97561022
5 નવેમ્બર99071055
6 નવેમ્બર103541321
7 નવેમ્બર10465931
8 નવેમ્બર10207819
9 નવેમ્બર9715993
10 નવેમ્બર10495879
11 નવેમ્બર112561352
12 નવેમ્બર1,12061038
13 નવેમ્બર115261078
14 નવેમ્બર1,1246995
15 નવેમ્બર107061001
16 નવેમ્બર92651040
17 નવેમ્બર112571,116
કુલ આંક52,96736256,861

​​​​​​રાજ્યમાં કુલ કેસ 1,90,361 અને 3,815ના મોત અને કુલ 1,74,88 દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ

શહેરપોઝિટિવ કેસમોતડિસ્ચાર્જ
અમદાવાદ45,8031,94440,518
સુરત40,16786437,973
વડોદરા17,91721515,965
ગાંધીનગર5702975160
ભાવનગર4957674817
બનાસકાંઠા3284333090
આણંદ1627161529
અરવલ્લી87124771
રાજકોટ14,57616913,281
મહેસાણા4762334226
પંચમહાલ3079202804
બોટાદ8815755
મહીસાગર137371258
પાટણ3035482601
ખેડા1801151681
સાબરકાંઠા1985121931
જામનગર8700358375
ભરૂચ3153173015
કચ્છ2994332733
દાહોદ211571795
ગીર-સોમનાથ1950231793
છોટાઉદેપુર7073677
વલસાડ126891242
નર્મદા149711328
દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા8495802
જૂનાગઢ3965333721
નવસારી139871343
પોરબંદર5964575
સુરેન્દ્રનગર2721122329
મોરબી2387162170
તાપી8896847
ડાંગ1220119
અમરેલી3028262569
અન્ય રાજ્ય1623137
કુલ1,90,3613,8151,74,88

આ રીતે ઘટ્યા બાદ ફરી વધવા લાગ્યા કેસ

તારીખએક્ટિવ કેસ
4 ઓક્ટોબર16809
6 ઓક્ટોબર16570
8 ઓક્ટોબર16465
10 ઓક્ટોબર15936
12 ઓક્ટોબર15187
16 ઓક્ટોબર14683
18 ઓક્ટોબર14414
20 ઓક્ટોબર14245
22 ઓક્ટોબર14121
25 ઓક્ટોબર13914
27 ઓક્ટોબર13465
29 ઓક્ટોબર13232
31 ઓક્ટોબર13084
1 નવેમ્બર12833
2 નવેમ્બર12,700
3 નવેમ્બર12,451
4 નવેમ્બર12,398
5 નવેમ્બર12,326
6 નવેમ્બર12036
7 નવેમ્બર12146
8 નવેમ્બર12,340
9 નવેમ્બર12,313
10 નવેમ્બર12,478
11 નવેમ્બર12,245
12 નવેમ્બર12,321
13 નવેમ્બર12,389
14 નવેમ્બર12512
15 નવેમ્બર12575
16 નવેમ્બર12456
17 નવેમ્બર12458
