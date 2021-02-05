તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના ગુજરાત LIVE:રાજ્યમાં 24 કલાકમાં 255 નવા કેસ અને એકપણ મોત નહીં, 9 જિલ્લા અને એક કોર્પોરેશનમાં એકેય નવો કેસ ન નોંધાયો

અમદાવાદ27 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • અત્યાર સુધીમાં 7 લાખ 14 હજાર 131 લોકોનું રસીકરણ થયું
  • રાજ્યનો કુલ રિકવરી રેટ 97.65 ટકાએ પહોંચ્યો

રાજ્યમાં કોરોના કાબૂમાં આવી ગયો છે. રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાના સતત કેસ ઘટી રહ્યા છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 255 કેસ નોંધાયા છે અને 495 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે. જ્યારે એકપણ દર્દીનું મોત થયું નથી. તેમજ સતત 66માં દિવસે નવા કેસ કરતા સાજા થનારા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા વધુ નોંધાઈ છે. આ સાથે જ રાજ્યનો કુલ રિકવરી રેટ 97.65 ટકા થયો છે.

9 જિલ્લા અને એક કોર્પોરેશનમાં એકેય કેસ નોંધાયો નહીં
અમદાવાદ, બનાસકાંઠા, ભાવનગર કોર્પોરેશન, બોટાદ, ડાંગ, નવસારી, પાટણ, પોરબંદર, તાપી અને વલસાડ મળીને 9 જિલ્લા અને એક કોર્પોરેશનમાં એકપણ કેસ નોંધાયો નથી.

1800 એક્ટિવ કેસ, 26 વેન્ટિલેટર પર, અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2 લાખ 57 હજાર 968 દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ
રાજ્યમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2 લાખ 64 હજાર 165ના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા છે, જ્યારે મૃત્યુઆંક 4,397એ યથાવત રહ્યો છે. તેમજ અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2 લાખ 57 હજાર 968 દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ થયા છે. એક્ટિવ કેસની વાત કરીએ તો રાજ્યમાં હાલ 1800 એક્ટિવ કેસ છે, જેમાંથી 26 વેન્ટિલેટર પર જ્યારે 1774 દર્દીની હાલત સ્થિર છે.

આજે 53 હજાર 615 લોકોને વેક્સિન અપાઈ
આજે (10 ફેબ્રુઆરી) 883 કેન્દ્રો પર 53 હજાર 615 લોકોને વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી હતી. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 7 લાખ 14 હજાર 131 લોકોનું રસીકરણ થયું છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં રસીની આડ અસરનો એકેય ગંભીર કેસ સામે આવ્યો નથી.

ગુજરાતમાં નવા કેસ અને એક્ટિવ કેસ

1 ઓક્ટોબરથી 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી રાજ્યમાં નોંધાયેલાં કેસ, મોત અને ડિસ્ચાર્જના આંકડાઓ

તારીખપોઝિટિવ કેસડિસ્ચાર્જમોત
1 ઓક્ટોબર1,3511,33410
2 ઓક્ટોબર1,3101,25015
3 ઓક્ટોબર1343130412
4 ઓક્ટોબર130212469
5 ઓક્ટોબર1327140513
6 ઓક્ટોબર1335147310
7 ઓક્ટોબર131114149
8 ઓક્ટોબર1278126610
9 ઓક્ટોબર124315189
10 ઓક્ટોબર1221145610
11 ઓક્ટોબર118114139
12 ઓક્ટોબર116914428
13 ઓક્ટોબર1158137510
14 ઓક્ટોબર1175141411
15 ઓક્ટોબર1185132911
16 ઓક્ટોબર1191127911
17 ઓક્ટોબર116112709
18 ઓક્ટોબર109112339
19 ઓક્ટોબર99611478
20 ઓક્ટોબર112611288
21 ઓક્ટોબર1,1371,1809
22 ઓક્ટોબર1,1361,2017
23 ઓક્ટોબર1,1121,2646
24 ઓક્ટોબર102110136
25 ઓક્ટોબર9199637
26 ઓક્ટોબર9081,1024
27 ઓક્ટોબર9921,2385
28 ઓક્ટોબર98011076
29 ઓક્ટોબર98710874
30 ઓક્ટોબર96910276
31 ઓક્ટોબર93510145
1 નવેમ્બર86011285
2 નવેમ્બર87510044
3 નવેમ્બર9541,1976
4 નવેમ્બર97510226
5 નવેમ્બર99010557
6 નવેમ્બર103513214
7 નવેમ્બર10469315
8 નવેમ્બર10208197
9 નવેમ્બર9719935
10 નવેમ્બર10498795
11 નવેમ્બર112513526
12 નવેમ્બર1,12010386
13 નવેમ્બર115210786
14 નવેમ્બર1,1249956
15 નવેમ્બર107010016
16 નવેમ્બર92610405
17 નવેમ્બર11251,1167
18 નવેમ્બર1,2811,2748
19 નવેમ્બર134011137
20 નવેમ્બર142010407
21 નવેમ્બર151512719
22 નવેમ્બર1495116713
23 નવેમ્બર1,4871,23417
24 નવેમ્બર15101,28616
25 નવેમ્બર15401,28314
26 નવેમ્બર15601,30216
27 નવેમ્બર16071,38816
28 નવેમ્બર1598152315
29 નવેમ્બર15641,45116
30 નવેમ્બર1502140120
1 ડિસેમ્બર1477154715
2 ડિસેમ્બર1512157014
3 ડિસેમ્બર1540142713
4 ડિસેમ્બર1,5101,62718
5 ડિસેમ્બર1514153515
6 ડિસેમ્બર1455148517
7 ડિસેમ્બર1380156814
8 ડિસેમ્બર1325153115
9 ડિસેમ્બર1318155013
10 ડિસેમ્બર12701,46512
11 ડિસેમ્બર1,2231,40313
12 ડિસેમ્બર1204133812
13 ડિસેમ્બર1175134711
14 ડિસેમ્બર1120138911
15 ડિસેમ્બર1110123611
16 ડિસેમ્બર1160138410
17 ડિસેમ્બર111513058
18 ડિસેમ્બર107511559
19 ડિસેમ્બર10261,2527
20 ડિસેમ્બર101011907
21 ડિસેમ્બર96012687
22 ડિસેમ્બર98812097
23 ડિસેમ્બર95813096
24 ડિસેમ્બર99011818
25 ડિસેમ્બર91011148
26 ડિસેમ્બર89010027
27 ડિસેમ્બર8509207
28 ડિસેમ્બર81010166
29 ડિસેમ્બર8049997
30 ડિસેમ્બર7998347
31 ડિસેમ્બર7809164
1 જાન્યુઆરી7349073
2 જાન્યુઆરી7419225
3 જાન્યુઆરી7159384
4 જાન્યુઆરી6988983
5 જાન્યુઆરી6558684
6 જાન્યુઆરી6658974
7 જાન્યુઆરી6678993
8 જાન્યુઆરી6858923
9 જાન્યુઆરી6758515
10 જાન્યુઆરી6718064
11 જાન્યુઆરી6157463
12 જાન્યુઆરી6028553
13 જાન્યુઆરી5837924
14 જાન્યુઆરી5707373
15 જાન્યુઆરી5357383
16 જાન્યુઆરી5057643
17 જાન્યુઆરી5187042
18 જાન્યુઆરી4957002
19 જાન્યુઆરી4857092
20 જાન્યુઆરી4907072
21 જાન્યુઆરી4717271
22 જાન્યુઆરી4517002
23 જાન્યુઆરી4237021
24 જાન્યુઆરી4107041
25 જાન્યુઆરી3907073
26 જાન્યુઆરી3806372
27 જાન્યુઆરી3534621
28 જાન્યુઆરી3466022
29 જાન્યુઆરી3354631
30 જાન્યુઆરી3234412
31 જાન્યુઆરી3163350
1 ફેબ્રુઆરી2984061
2 ફેબ્રુઆરી2854321
3 ફેબ્રુઆરી2835282
4 ફેબ્રુઆરી2754301
5 ફેબ્રુઆરી2674251
6 ફેબ્રુઆરી2524011
7 ફેબ્રુઆરી2443551
8 ફેબ્રુઆરી2324501
9 ફેબ્રુઆરી2343531
10 ફેબ્રુઆરી2554950
કુલ આંક126,771140,751946

રાજ્યમાં કુલ 2,64,165 કેસ અને 4,397 દર્દીના મોત અને 257,968 ડિસ્ચાર્જ

શહેરપોઝિટિવ કેસડિસ્ચાર્જમોત
અમદાવાદ61,56858,6822,301
સુરત52,81251,602976
વડોદરા28,72928,300240
રાજકોટ22,63222,218200
જામનગર10,53510,43335
ગાંધીનગર8,6358,504107
મહેસાણા6,9905,93738
ભાવનગર6,0715,96568
જૂનાગઢ5,3595,29533
બનાસકાંઠા4,7024,65639
કચ્છ4,4684,40833
પંચમહાલ4,2834,24422
પાટણ4,2374,17953
ભરૂચ4,1444,11018
અમરેલી3,9163,85033
સુરેન્દ્રનગર3,5403,49813
દાહોદ3,3133,2887
મોરબી3,2923,23519
ખેડા3,2193,19217
સાબરકાંઠા3,0202,97413
આણંદ2,5522,50917
ગીર-સોમનાથ2,5262,46724
નર્મદા2,1082,0771
મહીસાગર2,0331,99410
નવસારી1,63716218
વલસાડ1,4101,3949
અરવલ્લી1,2061,17726
દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા1,1141,0915
તાપી1,0741,0667
બોટાદ1,0471,03214
છોટાઉદેપુર9209093
પોરબંદર7287254
ડાંગ1831821
અન્ય રાજ્ય1621593
કુલ264,165257,9684,397
