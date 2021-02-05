તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના અમદાવાદ LIVE:શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં 115 નવા કેસ અને 102 દર્દીઓએ કોરોનાને મ્હાત આપતા રજા અપાઈ, એકના મોત સાથે મૃત્યુઆંક 2,316

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ તસવીર

એક સમયે કોરોનાનું હોટસ્પોટ અને ડેથસ્પોટ રહેલા અમદાવાદમાં સંક્રમણ ફરી વકરી રહ્યું છે અને કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણી વધુ કેસ નોઁધાઈ રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 100ની ઉપર રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં 115 નવા કેસ અને 102 દર્દી સાજા થયા છે. જ્યારે એક દર્દીનું મોત થતાં મૃત્યુઆંક 2,316 થયો છે.

4 માર્ચની સાંજથી 5 માર્ચની સાંજ સુધીમાં શહેરમાં 113 અને જિલ્લામાં 2 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે. તેમજ શહેરમાં 100 અને જિલ્લામાં 2 દર્દી સાજા થતાં તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ સાથે જ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 63,329 થયો છે. જ્યારે 60,323 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે.

1 જાન્યુઆરીથી આ રીતે મૃત્યુ અને નવા દર્દીની વધઘટ રહી

તારીખપોઝિટિવ કેસમોતડિસ્ચાર્જ
1 જાન્યુઆરી1582157
2 જાન્યુઆરી1523156
3 જાન્યુઆરી1512151
4 જાન્યુઆરી1422142
5 જાન્યુઆરી1422141
6 જાન્યુઆરી1391137
7 જાન્યુઆરી1332137
8 જાન્યુઆરી1342170
9 જાન્યુઆરી1292153
10 જાન્યુઆરી1262151
11 જાન્યુઆરી1282127
12 જાન્યુઆરી1331170
13 જાન્યુઆરી1162170
14 જાન્યુઆરી1121184
15 જાન્યુઆરી1091185
16 જાન્યુઆરી1021177
17 જાન્યુઆરી992176
18 જાન્યુઆરી1012174
19 જાન્યુઆરી1031178
20 જાન્યુઆરી1052178
21 જાન્યુઆરી951183
22 જાન્યુઆરી911181
23 જાન્યુઆરી851187
24 જાન્યુઆરી920159
25 જાન્યુઆરી942160
26 જાન્યુઆરી891160
27 જાન્યુઆરી751140
28 જાન્યુઆરી781179
29 જાન્યુઆરી771112
30 જાન્યુઆરી661108
31 જાન્યુઆરી73079
1 ફેબ્રુઆરી66080
2 ફેબ્રુઆરી61169
3 ફેબ્રુઆરી521157
4 ફેબ્રુઆરી481144
5 ફેબ્રુઆરી451121
6 ફેબ્રુઆરી450121
7 ફેબ્રુઆરી531118
8 ફેબ્રુઆરી491168
9 ફેબ્રુઆરી441123
10 ફેબ્રુઆરી470237
11 ફેબ્રુઆરી49262
12 ફેબ્રુઆરી59159
13 ફેબ્રુઆરી60064
14 ફેબ્રુઆરી50159
15 ફેબ્રુઆરી49059
16 ફેબ્રુઆરી56157
17 ફેબ્રુઆરી59160
18 ફેબ્રુઆરી52058
19 ફેબ્રુઆરી47157
20 ફેબ્રુઆરી45053
21 ફેબ્રુઆરી56067
22 ફેબ્રુઆરી72150
23 ફેબ્રુઆરી74062
24 ફેબ્રુઆરી84166
25 ફેબ્રુઆરી75186
26 ફેબ્રુઆરી101073
27 ફેબ્રુઆરી106184
28 ફેબ્રુઆરી108189
1 માર્ચ99188
2 માર્ચ114090
3 માર્ચ117198
4 માર્ચ1010107
5 માર્ચ1151102
કુલ5,687677,850
