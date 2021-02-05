તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના અમદાવાદ LIVE:શહેરમાં 47 નવા કેસ અને જિલ્લામાં એકપણ નવો કેસ નહીં, એકપણ દર્દીનું મોત ન થતા મૃત્યુઆંક 2301એ યથાવત

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

એક સમયે કોરોનાનું હોટસ્પોટ અને ડેથસ્પોટ બનેલા અમદાવાદમાં સંક્રમણ હવે કાબૂમાં આવી ગયું છે. કોરોના સંક્રમણમાં સતત ઘટાડાને પગલે અમદાવાદ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કેસમાં સતત ઘટાડો થઈ રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં 47 નવા કેસ અને 237 દર્દી સાજા થયા છે. તેમજ એકેય દર્દીનું મોત થયું નથી, જેને પગલે મૃત્યુઆંક 2301એ યથાવત રહ્યો છે.

9 ફેબ્રુઆરીની સાંજથી 10 ફેબ્રુઆરીની સાંજ સુધીમાં શહેરમાં 47 કેસ સામે આવ્યા છે જ્યારે જિલ્લામાં એકેય કેસ નોંધાયો નથી. તેમજ શહેરમાં 185 અને જિલ્લામાં 52 દર્દી સાજા થતાં તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ સાથે જ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 61,568 થયો છે. જ્યારે 58,682 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે.

1 ઓગસ્ટથી આ રીતે મૃત્યુ અને નવા દર્દીની વધઘટ રહી

તારીખપોઝિટિવ કેસમોતડિસ્ચાર્જ
1 ઓગસ્ટ1464117
2 ઓગસ્ટ1552107
3 ઓગસ્ટ1516109
4 ઓગસ્ટ1533107
5 ઓગસ્ટ1615127
6 ઓગસ્ટ1515117
7 ઓગસ્ટ1533120
8 ઓગસ્ટ1585121
9 ઓગસ્ટ1533106
10 ઓગસ્ટ1444113
11 ઓગસ્ટ1503204
12 ઓગસ્ટ1594222
13 ઓગસ્ટ1664235
14 ઓગસ્ટ1614247
15 ઓગસ્ટ1623188
16 ઓગસ્ટ1644174
17 ઓગસ્ટ1583182
18 ઓગસ્ટ1654178
19 ઓગસ્ટ1634180
20 ઓગસ્ટ1724167
21 ઓગસ્ટ1793167
22 ઓગસ્ટ1793176
23 ઓગસ્ટ1775172
24 ઓગસ્ટ1653164
25 ઓગસ્ટ1574173
26 ઓગસ્ટ1635164
27 ઓગસ્ટ1633152
28 ઓગસ્ટ1685162
29 ઓગસ્ટ1643160
30 ઓગસ્ટ1694164
31 ઓગસ્ટ1733128
1 સપ્ટેમ્બર159484
2 સપ્ટેમ્બર169386
3 સપ્ટેમ્બર166376
4 સપ્ટેમ્બર171485
5 સપ્ટેમ્બર183278
6 સપ્ટેમ્બર173377
7 સપ્ટેમ્બર172381
8 સપ્ટેમ્બર170395
9 સપ્ટેમ્બર1714121
10 સપ્ટેમ્બર1674134
11 સપ્ટેમ્બર1743127
12 સપ્ટેમ્બર1753151
13 સપ્ટેમ્બર1724156
14 સપ્ટેમ્બર1753193
15 સપ્ટેમ્બર1724215
16 સપ્ટેમ્બર1653244
17 સપ્ટેમ્બર1714224
18 સપ્ટેમ્બર1733203
19 સપ્ટેમ્બર1783184
20 સપ્ટેમ્બર1834145
21 સપ્ટેમ્બર1773120
22 સપ્ટેમ્બર1853124
23 સપ્ટેમ્બર1853129
24 સપ્ટેમ્બર1823123
25 સપ્ટેમ્બર1823125
26 સપ્ટેમ્બર1953182
27 સપ્ટેમ્બર1973202
28 સપ્ટેમ્બર2103210
29 સપ્ટેમ્બર1953236
30 સપ્ટેમ્બર1973267
1 ઓક્ટોબર1933256
2 ઓક્ટોબર1983258
3 ઓક્ટોબર1944254
4 ઓક્ટોબર1913272
5 ઓક્ટોબર1873266
5 ઓક્ટોબર1873266
6 ઓક્ટોબર1873261
7 ઓક્ટોબર1884261
8 ઓક્ટોબર1953242
9 ઓક્ટોબર1803216
10 ઓક્ટોબર1764205
11 ઓક્ટોબર1893198
12 ઓક્ટોબર1843192
13 ઓક્ટોબર1773200
14 ઓક્ટોબર1824200
15 ઓક્ટોબર1864180
16 ઓક્ટોબર1893177
17 ઓક્ટોબર1832179
18 ઓક્ટોબર1835190
19 ઓક્ટોબર1783190
20 ઓક્ટોબર1782176
21 ઓક્ટોબર1772181
22 ઓક્ટોબર1793175
23 ઓક્ટોબર1822171
24 ઓક્ટોબર1772133
25 ઓક્ટોબર1742107
26 ઓક્ટોબર1732112
27 ઓક્ટોબર1702328
28 ઓક્ટોબર1863227
29 ઓક્ટોબર1711219
30 ઓક્ટોબર1812224
31 ઓક્ટોબર1782225
1 નવેમ્બર1772219
2 નવેમ્બર1772114
3 નવેમ્બર1662168
4 નવેમ્બર1743174
5 નવેમ્બર1732176
6 નવેમ્બર1752242
7 નવેમ્બર1822207
8 નવેમ્બર1852199
9 નવેમ્બર1832184
10 નવેમ્બર1783155
11 નવેમ્બર2072147
12 નવેમ્બર1993160
13 નવેમ્બર2193185
14 નવેમ્બર2152195
15 નવેમ્બર2193229
16 નવેમ્બર2263211
17 નવેમ્બર2344217
18 નવેમ્બર2205221
19 નવેમ્બર2463263
20 નવેમ્બર3273270
21 નવેમ્બર3735322
22 નવેમ્બર3418370
23 નવેમ્બર34413353
24 નવેમ્બર34712362
25 નવેમ્બર34910351
26 નવેમ્બર36112357
27 નવેમ્બર35311356
28 નવેમ્બર34710378
29 નવેમ્બર34511360
30 નવેમ્બર31213344
1 ડિસેમ્બર33210321
2 ડિસેમ્બર3258330
3 ડિસેમ્બર3369323
4 ડિસેમ્બર33213338
5 ડિસેમ્બર3329344
6 ડિસેમ્બર30610310
7 ડિસેમ્બર3069314
8 ડિસેમ્બર2949295
9 ડિસેમ્બર2808293
10 ડિસેમ્બર2787279
11 ડિસેમ્બર2668270
12 ડિસેમ્બર2605268
13 ડિસેમ્બર2478268
14 ડિસેમ્બર2477238
15 ડિસેમ્બર2398239
16 ડિસેમ્બર2395230
17 ડિસેમ્બર2324228
18 ડિસેમ્બર2324223
19 ડિસેમ્બર2204216
20 ડિસેમ્બર2155217
21 ડિસેમ્બર2204205
22 ડિસેમ્બર2095213
23 ડિસેમ્બર2024221
24 ડિસેમ્બર2054194
25 ડિસેમ્બર1913199
26 ડિસેમ્બર1854192
27 ડિસેમ્બર1784183
28 ડિસેમ્બર1743180
29 ડિસેમ્બર1703173
30 ડિસેમ્બર1643169
31 ડિસેમ્બર1603163
1 જાન્યુઆરી1582157
2 જાન્યુઆરી1523156
3 જાન્યુઆરી1512151
4 જાન્યુઆરી1422142
5 જાન્યુઆરી1422141
6 જાન્યુઆરી1391137
7 જાન્યુઆરી1332137
8 જાન્યુઆરી1342170
9 જાન્યુઆરી1292153
10 જાન્યુઆરી1262151
11 જાન્યુઆરી1282127
12 જાન્યુઆરી1331170
13 જાન્યુઆરી1162170
14 જાન્યુઆરી1121184
15 જાન્યુઆરી1091185
16 જાન્યુઆરી1021177
17 જાન્યુઆરી992176
18 જાન્યુઆરી1012174
19 જાન્યુઆરી1031178
20 જાન્યુઆરી1052178
21 જાન્યુઆરી951183
22 જાન્યુઆરી911181
23 જાન્યુઆરી851187
24 જાન્યુઆરી920159
25 જાન્યુઆરી942160
26 જાન્યુઆરી891160
27 જાન્યુઆરી751140
28 જાન્યુઆરી781179
29 જાન્યુઆરી771112
30 જાન્યુઆરી661108
31 જાન્યુઆરી73079
1 ફેબ્રુઆરી66080
2 ફેબ્રુઆરી61169
3 ફેબ્રુઆરી521157
4 ફેબ્રુઆરી481144
5 ફેબ્રુઆરી451121
6 ફેબ્રુઆરી450121
7 ફેબ્રુઆરી531118
8 ફેબ્રુઆરી491168
9 ફેબ્રુઆરી441123
10 ફેબ્રુઆરી470237
કુલ35,26870637,446
એપ ખોલો
