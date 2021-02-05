તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યકરોના વિરોધનો ડર:કોંગ્રેસ વિરોધના ડરથી અમદાવાદ સહિત છ મહાનગરપાલિકાની યાદી રાતે જ જાહેર કરશે, કર્ફ્યૂ લાગી જાય તો ટોળા ન થાય અને વિરોધ ખાળી શકાય

  • અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાના 192 ઉમેદવારોની યાદી તૈયાર થઈ ગઈ, કેટલાકને ફોન કરી જાણ કરાઈ

છ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ફોર્મ ભરવાની આવતીકાલે 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ છેલ્લી તારીખ છે. ભાજપે તમામ છ મહાનગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત ભાજપે કરી છે, પરંતુ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા હજુ સુધી અમદાવાદના માત્ર 10 વોર્ડના 38 જ ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે. કોંગ્રેસના પ્રદેશ નેતૃત્વ દ્વારા ગાંધીનગર નજીક એક ફાર્મ હાઉસમાં ટિકિટોની વહેચણીની પ્રકિયા ચાલી રહી છે. 6 નગરપાલિકાની યાદી રાતે જ જાહેર કરાશે. જેથી અમદાવાદ સહિતના 4 શહેરોમાં રાત્રિ કર્ફ્યૂ લાગી જવાથી ટોળો ન વળે અને વિરોધને ખાળી શકાય તેવી કોંગ્રેસની રણનીતિ છે.

અમદાવાદ 192 ઉમેદવારોની યાદી તૈયાર
સૂત્રોના મુજબ કોંગ્રેસના અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાના 192 ઉમેદવારોની યાદી તૈયાર થઈ ગઈ છે. તમામના નામો નક્કી કરી કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોને ફોનથી જાણ કરી કાલે ફોર્મ ભરવા તૈયાર રહેવા કહી દીધું છે. પરંતુ આંતરિક વિખવાદ અને વિરોધના ડરથી કોંગ્રેસ મોડી રાતે ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું છે. રાતે ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરવામાં આવે અને કર્ફ્યૂ લાગી જાય તેથી લોકોના ટોળા ભેગા ન થાય.

હવે જાહેર થનારા ઉમેદવારોથી અસંતોષ ફેલાવાની શક્યતા
કોંગ્રેસ અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં વિલંબ કરી રહી છે જેનું મુખ્ય કારણ પૂર્વ અને કોટ વિસ્તારમાં ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાતથી કેટલાક અસંતુષ્ટ કાર્યકર્તા અને નેતાઓ વિરોધ કરી શકે છે. આવતીકાલે ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ છે અને હજી સુધી ઉમેદવારની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી નથી જેથી ફોર્મની પ્રક્રિયામાં પણ વિલંબ આવી શકે છે. છ મહાનગરમાં બે મહાનગરપાલિકામાં કોંગ્રેસે જે ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કર્યા છે તે બિનવિવાદાસપદ છે હવે જે ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરવાના છે તેમાં અસંતોષ ફેલાય તેવી પુરી શકયતા છે ત્યારે હવે કોંગ્રેસ રાતે જ યાદી જાહેર કરી વિરોધથી બચવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરશે.

6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીનો કાર્યક્રમ

  • 1 ફેબ્રુઆરી - જાહેરનામું પ્રસિદ્ધ થયું
  • 6 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી નોંધણીની છેલ્લી તારીખ
  • 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મની ચકાસણી
  • 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચી શકાશે
  • 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી - મતદાન યોજાશે (સવારે 7 વાગ્યાથી સાંજે 6 વાગ્યા સુધી)
  • 22 ફેબ્રુઆરી - પુનર્મતદાન
  • 23 ફેબ્રુઆરી - મતગણતરી
