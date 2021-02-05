તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પક્ષપલ્ટાનો દાવો:કોંગ્રેસના નેતાઓનો દાવો, ભાજપના કેટલાક કાર્યકરોએ અમારો સંપર્ક કર્યો છે, ઉમેદવારની યાદીમાં તેમને સ્થાન મળી શકે

અમદાવાદ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
ભાજપ કાર્યકરોની નારાજગીને પગલે કાર્યાલયે પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવાયો હતો - Divya Bhaskar
  • નારાજ કાર્યકર્તા મજબૂત હશે તો કોંગ્રેસની ટિકિટ પર લડશે તેવો દાવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ અને મહાનગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી ને લઈને તમામ રાજકીય પક્ષ ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર કરી રહ્યા છે. જેમાં ભાજપે તમામ ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર કરી દીધી છે, ત્યારે અમદાવાદમાં કોંગ્રેસે 48 વોર્ડમાંથી અમુક જ ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર કરી છે. ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારની બીજી યાદી બહાર પડવાની બાકી છે. કોંગ્રેસના કેટલાક નેતાઓ દાવો કરી રહ્યા છે. ભાજપના કેટલાક નારાજ કાર્યકર્તાઓ અમારો સંપર્ક કરી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે જેમાં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ભાજપના નેતાઓ ઉમેદવારી કરી શકે છે.

કોંગ્રેસ NCP સાથે ગઠબંધનનો પણ દાવો
સાથે કોંગ્રેસના નેતાઓનો દાવો છે કે, ભાજપના કાર્યકરો તેમની પાર્ટીના નવા નિયમોને લઈને નારાજ છે. તેમને પાર્ટી દ્વારા કોઈ મહત્વ ન આપતા તેઓ અમારો સંપર્ક કરી રહ્યા છે. અમદાવાદના કેટલાક વિસ્તારમાં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારની પેનલ ન બને તો કોંગ્રેસ NCP જોડે ગઠબંધન કરી શકે છે. જોકે તેઓએ પણ દાવો કર્યો છે કે ભાજપના કાર્યકર અમારી સાથે જોડાય તો અને તે મજબૂત ઉમેદવાર હોય તો પાર્ટી કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરને બદલે એને સ્થાન આપી શકે છે.

6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીનો કાર્યક્રમ

  • 1 ફેબ્રુઆરી - જાહેરનામું પ્રસિદ્ધ થયું
  • 6 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી નોંધણીની છેલ્લી તારીખ
  • 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મની ચકાસણી
  • 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચી શકાશે
  • 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી - મતદાન યોજાશે (સવારે 7 વાગ્યાથી સાંજે 6 વાગ્યા સુધી)
  • 22 ફેબ્રુઆરી - પુનર્મતદાન
  • 23 ફેબ્રુઆરી - મતગણતરી
