તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ક્રાઇમ:અજાણી વ્યક્તિએ મહિલાના વાંધાજનક ફોટા તેના પતિને મોકલી દેતાં ફરિયાદ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

શહેરના ગાયકવાડ હવેલી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા એક પરિવારની મહિલાના પતિના ફોન પર કોઈ અજાણી વ્યકિતએ તેની પત્નીના વાંધાજનક ફોટા મોકલતા પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ છે.

સૂત્રો અનુસાર ગાયકવાડ હવેલી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા એક પુરુષના વોટ્સઅપ નંબર પર અજાણ્યા ફોન પરથી તેની પત્નીના વાંધાજનક ફોટા મોકલાતાં, તે ફોટા જોઈ ચોંકી ગયેલા પતિએ આ અંગે પત્નીને પૂછતાં તેણે અજાણતા વ્યકત કરી હતી. જેથી પતિએ આ મામલે ગાયકવાડ હવેલી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

સૂત્રો અનુસાર મહિલાને પહેલાં એક જણ સાથે પ્રેમસબંધ હતો, જેનો તેણે અંત લાવી દેતા તેના પ્રેમીએ ઉશ્કેરાઈને મહિલાનો સંસાર બગાડવાના ઈરાદે તેના પતિને ફોટા મોકલ્યા હોવાનું મનાય છે. જો કે પોલીસે આ બાબતને ગંભીરતાથી લઈને આરોપીને ઝડપવા તજવીજ આદરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો