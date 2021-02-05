તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પરિપત્ર:ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સિટી સંલગ્ન કોલેજ અને ઇન્સ્ટિ્યૂટોએ ફાયર અને સેફ્ટીની NOC ફરજીયાત જમા કરાવવી પડશે

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા ફાયર અને સેફટીની NOC લગતો પરિપત્ર બહાર પાડવામાં આવ્યો છે જે મુજબ રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા શૈક્ષણિક સંસ્થામાં આગથી જાન કે માલને કોઈ નુકસાન ન થાય તેવા હેતુથી વારંવાર અલગ અલગ પત્રો દ્વારા સંસ્થાઓને ફાયર સેફ્ટી NOC મેળવી લેવા જણાવેલ અને તેના અનુસંધાનમાં ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સિટીને લગતી તમામ કોલેજ અને ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ની ફાયર અને સેફ્ટીની NOC યુનિવર્સિટી કાર્યાલય ખાતે જમા કરાવવી ફરજીયાત છે જેથી તમામ કોલેજોમાં અને ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ મા આગળની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરી શકાય.

મહત્વનું છે કે અગાઉ જે પ્રમાણે આગના ગંભીર બનાવો બન્યા હતા તેને લઈને તંત્ર દ્વારા સજજ થયું છે અને ફાયર અને સેફ્ટી ની NOC ને લઈને અનેક બિલ્ડિંગ અને સંસ્થાઓને નોટિસ પણ ફટકારી હતી તથા સિલ કરવાની પણ કામગીરી કરવામાં આવી હતી.હવે 10 મહિના કરતાં વધુ સમય બાદ જ્યારે શાળા કોલેજ ફરીથી શરૂ થઈ રહ્યા છે ત્યારે અગાઉની ઘટનાઓનું પુનરાવર્તન ના થયા તે માટે પૂરી તકેદારી રાખવામાં આવી રહી છે જેના ભાગ રૂપે યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા પણ પરિપત્ર જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમોતિયાના ઓપરેશન માટે બે નાની બસોમાં ભરીને 150 વૃદ્ઘોને લાવવામાં આવ્યા, 40 કિમીની મુસાફરી અથડાતા-કુટાતા આવ્યા - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો