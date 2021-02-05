તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  'Click Walk', San Francisco Building Photography, Exhibition Of Photographs Clicked By Developer And Illustrator Narendra Patel At Cave Gallery Begins

એક્ઝિબિશન:‘ક્લિક વૉક’, સાનફ્રાન્સિસ્કોના બિલ્ડીંગની ફોટોગ્રાફી, ગુફા ગેલેરીમાં ડેવલપર અને તસવીરકાર નરેન્દ્ર પટેલે ક્લિક કરેલા ફોટોગ્રાફ્સનું એક્ઝિબિશન શરૂ થયું

અમદાવાદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
20મી સદીમાં બનેલા અલગ અલગ બિલ્ડીંગનું આ ‘ક્લિક વોક’ નામનું ફોટોગ્રાફી પ્રદર્શન છે જેમાં વેનિસિયન સહિત આર્કિટેક્ચરની વિવિધ શૈલીઓ જોવા મળે છે. ગુફા ગેલેરીમાં અમદાવાદના સન ગ્રુપના ડેવલપર એવાં એન.કે.પટેલનું ફોટોગ્રાફી એક્ઝિબિશન ‘ક્લિક વોક’ શરૂ થયું છે. આ ફોટો એક્ઝિબિશનમાં તેમણે 2015માં સનફ્રાન્સિકોની મુલાકાત લીધી ત્યારે ક્લિક કરેલી તસવીરો પૈકી 50 તસવીરોને સમાવી લેવાઈ છે.

સેપ્ટ કે બીજી કોઈ ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટમાં ભણતાં આર્કિટેક્ચર સ્ટુડન્ટસ માટે અભ્યાસ કરવા માટે આ એક મહત્વનો તસવીરી દસ્તાવેજ છે. 14 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી 4થી 8 દરમ્યાન આ શો જોઈ શકાય છે. આ શોમાં વિદેશનાં ઉત્કૃષ્ટ આર્કિટેક્ચર અને બાંધકામનો પરિચય પ્રાપ્ત થાય છે. આ ઉપરાંત તેની ડિઝાઈનમાં રચનાત્મક અને કળાત્મક અભિગમો પણ જોવા મળે છે. જેને કારણે તે નયનરમ્ય બને છે.

20મી સદીના બિલ્ડીગો પરની ફોટોગ્રાફી છે
2015માં મારે સનફ્રાન્સિસ્કો જવાનું થયું હતું. તે વખતે મેં સમય કાઢીને 20મી સદીની સ્ટ્રિટની ફોટોગ્રાફી કરી હતી. આ એવી સ્ટ્રિટ છે જ્યાં 1850થી 1910 દરમ્યાન બનેલા અલગ અલગ બિલ્ડીંગો મ્યુઝિયમ સ્વરૂપે છે. મેં આ બિલ્ડીંગોના ઝરૂખાઓ, પ્રવેશદ્વાર, અંદરનું સ્થાપત્ય વગેરેને મારા કેમેરામાં કેદ કરી લીધા હતાં.

આ મુલાકાત પછી મને થયું કે આર્ટ આર્કિટેક્ચર ભણતાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓને આ બિલ્ડીંગોની ખબર પડે તેમજ તેઓ તેની રચના અને શૈલી વિશે જાણી શકે તે હેતુથી આ શો આયોજિત કર્યો છે. વિધ્યાર્થીઓ પોતાની મર્યાદાઓને લઈને વિદેશના સ્થાપત્ય અંગે ખાસ જાણી શકતા નથી. ઈન્ટરનેટ ઉપર પણ મર્યાદિત જાણકારી હોય છે ત્યારે મારૂ આ કામ કોઈને ઉપયોગી થઈ શકે તો તેનો આનંદ છે મને. -નરેન્દ્ર પટેલ,તસવીરકાર અને ડેવલપર

