ફ્લાઇંગ સ્ક્વોડ:ક્લાસ-1 અને 2ના અધિકારી બોર્ડની પરીક્ષામાં સુપરવિઝન કરશે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • બોર્ડના ફ્લાઇંગ સ્ક્વોડમાં પણ અધિકારીઓને રખાય તેવી શક્યતા

શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધોરણ-10 અને 12ની પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ જાહેર કરી દીધો છે. ત્યારે પરીક્ષામાં ગેરરીતિને રોકવા માટે પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર ખાતે ક્લાસ-1 અને 2ના અધિકારીઓ સુપરવિઝન કરશે. ઉપરાંત શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની ફ્લાઇંગ સ્કવોડમાં પણ અધિકારીઓને સામેલ કરવાની વિચારણા કરી રહ્યું હોય તેમ શિક્ષણ બોર્ડના સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું છે.

ગુજરાત રાજ્ય માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચત્તર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડના ઇતિહાસમાં પ્રથમ વખત નિયત સમય કરતા મે માસમાં ધોરણ-10 અને 12ની પરીક્ષા લેવામાં આવશે. ઉપરાંત ધોરણ-10 અને 12ની પરીક્ષાનો સિલેબસમાં પણ 30 ટકા ઘટાડો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ત્યારે શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા પરીક્ષાનું સમય પત્રક જાહેર કરી દેવાતા પરીક્ષાનો ધમધમાટ શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની કચેરીમાં શરૂ થયો છે, જેમાં હાલમાં પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્રો અને બ્લોક નક્કી કરવાનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ઉપરાંત પરીક્ષા શાંતિપૂર્ણ માહોલમાં સંપન્ન થાય અને ગેરરીતિના બનાવો ઉપર નિયંત્રણ લાવવા માટે પરીક્ષા ખંડ અને કેન્દ્રમાં સીસી કેમેરા ઉપરાંત ચાલુ વર્ષેથી પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્રના સુપરવિઝન માટે ક્લાસ-1 અને 2ના અધિકારીઓને કામગીરી સોંપવાની વિચારણા શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા કરાઈ રહી હોવાનું શિક્ષણ બોર્ડના માહિતગાર સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું છે.

શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્રમાં સુપરવિઝનની કામગીરી માટે ક્લાસ-1 અને 2ના અધિકારીઓની પસંદગી સહિતની જવાબદારી જિલ્લા પરીક્ષા સમિતિના ચેરમેન જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને સોંપવામાં આવશે. જેમાં જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર અને જિલ્લા શિક્ષણાધિકારીના સંયુક્ત ઉપક્રમે ખાનગી રીતે કરવામાં આવે તેવી વ્યવસ્થા ગોઠવવામાં આવશે. ઉપરાંત શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની ફ્લાઇંગ સ્કવોર્ડમાં પણ ક્લાસ-1 અને 2ના અધિકારીઓને રાખવાની શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ વિચારણા કરી રહ્યું છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે પેપર લીક થવાના બનાવોમાં શિક્ષણના કર્મચારીઓની સંડોવણી બહાર આવતાં શિક્ષણબોર્ડે આ નિર્ણય લીધો હોવાનું સૂત્રોમાંથી જાણવા મળે છે.

