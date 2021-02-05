તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજકીય કારણોસર નિર્ણય:મુખ્ય સચિવ અનિલ મુકીમને વધુ એક એક્સટેન્શન મળી શકે

અમદાવાદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
અનિલ મુકીમને ત્રણ કે છ મહિનાનું એક્સટેન્શન અપાઈ શકે છે. - Divya Bhaskar
અનિલ મુકીમને ત્રણ કે છ મહિનાનું એક્સટેન્શન અપાઈ શકે છે.
  • ગુજરાત સરકાર દ્વારા રાજકીય કારણોસર નિર્ણય લેવાયો

વર્તમાન મુખ્યસચિવ અનિલ મુકીમની નિવૃત્તિ પછી અપાયેલાં એક્સટેન્શનની મુદ્દત આ ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિને પૂર્ણ થવા જઇ રહી છે. તેમના અનુગામી તરીકે નવા મુખ્ય સચિવ કોણ બનશે તેની અટકળો ચાલી રહી છે, તે દરમિયાન ગુજરાત સરકારના સૂત્રો પાસેથી મળતી માહિતી અનુસાર રાજ્ય સરકાર મુકીમને ફરીથી એક વધુ એક્સટેન્શન આપી શકે છે અને આ એક્સટેન્શન ત્રણ અથવા છ મહિનાનું હોઇ શકે.

સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર રાજકીય કારણોસર આ નિર્ણય લેવાય તેવી પૂરેપૂરી સંભાવના છે. હાલ ગુજરાતમાં ચૂંટણીઓ ચાલી રહી છે અને તે પછી તરત જ આવતાં મહિને રાજ્ય સરકાર પોતાનું બજેટ રજૂ કરવા જઇ રહી છે, તેવાં કારણોસર પણ મુકીમને એક્સટેન્શન અપાઇ શકે છે. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર મુકીમ નિર્વિવાદિત અને સરળ અધિકારી હોવાથી વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના પણ વિશ્વાસપાત્ર છે. તેથી હવે નવા મુખ્ય સચિવ આગામી મે મહિનામાં અથવા આગામી ઓગસ્ટ મહિનામાં લેવાઇ શકે છે.

કેન્દ્ર સરકારના નિયમ મુજબ કોઇ અધિકારી બજેટ અથવા મહત્ત્વની કામગીરી સાથે સંકળાયેલા હોય તો તેમને 3 મહિનાનું એક્સટેન્શન અપાઇ શકે છે. આ નિયમને આધારે મુકીમને એક્સટેન્શન મળી શકે છે.

