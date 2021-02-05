તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્ત્રી-પ્રેરણાનો સ્રોત:ચિન્મયા મિશન દ્વારા આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અમદાવાદમાં આવેલા ચિન્મયા મિશનની તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
અમદાવાદમાં આવેલા ચિન્મયા મિશનની તસવીર
  • ચિન્મયા મિશન દ્વારા મહિલા દિવસે ચેમ્પિયન યુ, જસ્ટ ડુ ઇટ, મારું શરીર-મારું મંદિર જેવા વિષયો પર પ્રેરણાદાયી પ્રવચનો રજૂ કરશે.

ઇન્ટરનેશનલ વુમેન્સ ડેને આ વર્ષે ચિન્મયા મિશન દ્વારા અનોખી રીતે ઊજવવામાં આવશે. આ દિવસને “સ્ત્રી-પ્રેરણાનો સ્રોત” એ ટાઇટલ સાથે ઊજવવામાં આવશે. જેમાં સંસ્થાના જુદા જુદા કેન્દ્રોનાં સ્વામિનીઓ અને બ્રહ્મચારિણીઓ દ્વારા ચેમ્પિયન યુ, જસ્ટ ડુ ઇટ, મારું શરીર-મારું મંદિર એમ અલગ અલગ આધ્યાત્મિક વિષયોને સ્ત્રીત્વ સાથે સાંકળીને પ્રેરણાદાયી પ્રવચનો રજૂ કરવામાં આવશે.

અમદાવાદ કેન્દ્રના બ્રહ્મચારિણી અનુપમા ચૈતન્યજી સ્ત્રીની સાધક તરીકેની ભૂમિકા વિશે વક્તવ્ય આપશે. ભારતીય સંસ્કૃતિમાં પહેલેથી જ શ્રીમદ્ ભગવદ્ ગીતામાં બતાવેલા ત્રણેય યોગ - પુરુષ હોય કે સ્ત્રી દરેક માટે સરખા જ મહત્ત્વના છે, અને અધ્યાત્મ માર્ગમાં તો પહેલેથી જ જેન્ડર ઇક્વોલિટી છે તે વિશે તેઓ પ્રવચન આપશે.

સ્ત્રી ભાવના પ્રધાન હોય છે એટલે તે માત્ર ભક્તિયોગ દ્વારા સાધના કરી શકે એવું નથી. ઇતિહાસમાં એવાં પણ ઉદાહરણો છે જેમાં ભક્તિયોગ સિવાય કર્મયોગ અને જ્ઞાનયોગના માધ્યમથી સ્ત્રીઓ અમર બની ગઈ છે. આ વિશે અવનવાં દૃષ્ટાંતો દ્વારા બ્રહ્મચારિણી અનુપમાજી સ્ત્રીની ભૂમિકા અંગે જુદો જ દૃષ્ટિકોણ રજૂ કરશે. આ બધાં પ્રવચનો 12મી માર્ચથી 15મી માર્ચ સુધી સાંજે 7થી 8 વાગ્યા દરમિયાન ચિન્મય ચેનલ પર યુ-ટ્યૂબના માધ્યમથી પ્રસારિત કરવામાં આવશે.

