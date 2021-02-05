તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાજપ કેમ મોડું પડ્યું?:ઉમેદવારોને મેન્ડેટ મોડા મળ્યા, ફોર્મ ભરાવવા માટે દસ્તાવેજોની ચકાસણીમાં મોડું, છેલ્લી ઘડીએ ધારાસભ્યો અને લિગલ ટીમને કામે લગાવી

અમદાવાદ18 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ભાજપે વિધાનસભા પ્રમાણે કોર્પોરેટરના ફોર્મ ભરવાની વ્યવસ્થા કરી
  • લીગલ ટીમ, નોટરી અને ભાજપના ધારાસભ્યો ઉમેદવાર બનતા પહેલાના ફોર્મ સ્ક્રુટીની કરે છે

ભાજપ દ્વારા કોર્પોરેશનની ચુંટણીના ઉમેદવારની યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે, ત્યારે અમદાવાદ સહિતના શહેરોમાં આજે સવારે મેન્ડેટ મળતા સવાર સુધી ઘણા ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ લેવા માટે દોડા દોડી કરતા હતાં. આ બધાની વચ્ચે ભાજપ દ્વારા વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભરવામાં અનેક ઉમેદવાર ચુકી ગયા છે. બીજી તરફ ભાજપે ઉમેદવારના ફોર્મ ભરવાની અને તેને લીગલ ટીમ પાસે ચેક કરાવવાની વ્યવસ્થા કરી છે.

છેલ્લી ઘડીએ મેન્ડેટ મળતા ઉમેદવારો વિજય મુહૂર્ત સાચવી શક્ય નહિ
છેલ્લી ઘડીએ મેન્ડેટ મળતા ઉમેદવારો વિજય મુહૂર્ત સાચવી શક્ય નહિ

કેમ ઉમેદવારો વિજય મુહૂર્ત સાચવી શક્ય નહિ?
આ વખતની કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે અનેક લોકો તૈયારીઓમાં મોડા પડ્યા છે. છેલ્લી ઘડીએ મેન્ડેટ મળતા ઉમેદવારો વિજય મુહૂર્ત સાચવી શક્ય નહિ. આ વખતે ભાજપ દ્વારા દરેક વિધાનસભાના ધારાસભ્યને કોર્પોરેટરના ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે ત્યાં હાજર રહેવા માટે જણાવ્યું હતું.

ભાજપ દ્વારા દરેક વિધાનસભાના ધારાસભ્યને કોર્પોરેટરના ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે ત્યાં હાજર રહેવા માટે જણાવ્યું હતું
ભાજપ દ્વારા દરેક વિધાનસભાના ધારાસભ્યને કોર્પોરેટરના ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે ત્યાં હાજર રહેવા માટે જણાવ્યું હતું

ઉમેદવાર પોતાના કેન્દ્ર પર જઈને ફોર્મ ભરશે
બીજીતરફ ભાજપની લીગલ ટીમ અને ઉમેદવારના ડોક્યુમેન્ટ ચકાસણી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ત્યાં નોટરી પણ ત્યાં હાજર છે. ફોર્મ ભરવાની અને ચકાસણી પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ તમામ ઉમેદવાર પોતાના કેન્દ્ર પર જઈને ફોર્મ ભરશે. જેમાં હજી સમય લાગી શકે છે. બીજી તરફ ઘણા ઉમેદવાર આવતી કાલે પણ ફોર્મ ભરવા જશે.

તમામ ઉમેદવાર પોતાના કેન્દ્ર પર જઈને ફોર્મ ભરશે
તમામ ઉમેદવાર પોતાના કેન્દ્ર પર જઈને ફોર્મ ભરશે
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી અને મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી અને મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે

ભાજપ વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં એકપણ ઉમેદવારને ફોર્મ ન ભરાવ્યું
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી અને મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે. આવતીકાલે 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ફોર્મ ભરવાનો છેલ્લો દિવસ છે. સવારથી અલગ અલગ પાર્ટીઓના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. GGP પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. અપક્ષ, અન્ય પાર્ટીઓ, આમ આદમી સહિતની પાર્ટીના સૈજપુર બોધા, અસારવા સહિતના વોર્ડના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. આમ આદમીના ઉમેદવાર પણ ફોર્મ ભરવા આવી રહ્યા છે. સુભાષબ્રિજ જિલ્લા કલેકટર ઓફિસ બહાર ભાજપ કે કોંગ્રેસના ખેસ પહેરેલો એકપણ કાર્યકર્તા દેખાયા નથી. આજે વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં દરેક ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવાના હતા પરંતુ કોઈ ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ ભરવા આવ્યા નથી. સવારે ભાજપના દરિયાપુર વોર્ડના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર વિભૂતિ પરમાર કલેક્ટર ઓફિસ ફોર્મ લેવા સવારે આવ્યા હતાં.

