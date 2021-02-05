તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આંદોલનની ચીમકી:PM મોદીના ભાઈના પુરવઠા અધિકારીઓ પર આક્ષેપો, ‘મોર ખાય, ચોર ખાય, મસલ્સ પાવર ખાય, પોલીસ ખાય, અમારો અધિકારી ખાય અને વધે તો મારો દીકરો દૂધ પીવે’

અમદાવાદ9 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
PM મોદીના ભાઈ પ્રહલાદ મોદીની તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
PM મોદીના ભાઈ પ્રહલાદ મોદીની તસવીર
  • રાજ્યભરના રેશનિંગ દુકાનધારકોના પડતર પ્રશ્નો મામલે આંદોલનની ચીમકી
  • PM મોદીના ભાઈ પ્રહલાદ મોદીએ રૂપાણી સરકારને આપ્યો પડકાર
  • કોરોનાકાળમાં આટલી મહેનત કરવા છતાં બજેટમાં એક રૂપિયો પણ ફાળવાયોનો આક્ષેપ

ગુજરાતમાં ફેર પ્રાઈસ શોપ્સ એન્ડ કેરોસીન લાયસન્સ હોલ્ડર એસોસિએશને રાજ્ય સરકાર વિરુદ્ધ ઉગ્ર આંદોલનની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે. આ પાછળ રેશનિંગ દુકાનદારોનું કહેવા મુજબ, તેમને પગાર આપ્યા વિના TDS કાપવાનું શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. એવામાં આગામી સમયમાં દુકાનદારોએ જો પુરવઠા વિભાગ તેમની પડતર માગણીઓને પૂરી નહીં કરે તો લડત આપવાની હાકલ કરી છે.

રેશનિંગના દુકાનદારોને અન્યાયનો આરોપ
ફેર પ્રાઈસ શોપ્સ એન્ડ કેરોસીન લાયસન્સ હોલ્ડર એસોસિએશના પ્રમુખ પ્રહલાદ મોદી એ રેશનદુકાન દારો ને વગર પગારે TDS કાપી લેતા સરકાર ને આપી ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, દુઃખના સાથે ગુજરાતના વેપારીઓની વેદના રજૂ કરવાની જરૂરત ઊભી થઈ. રેશનિંગના દુકાનદારોએ કોરોના અને પોતાના પરિવારની ચિંતા કર્યા વિના લોકો સુધી અનાજ પહોંચાડવાનું કામ કર્યું. કોરોનાની ભયંકરતા છતાં રેશનિંગ દુકાનદારોએ ગુજરાતની આબરું સાચવવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો. જે બદલ અમને મુખ્યમંત્રી, અધિકારીઓ તરફથી અભિનંદન મળ્યા. આટલી મહેનત કરવા છતાં બજેટમાં અમને એક રૂપિયો પણ ફાળવાયો નથી.

'કોરોનામાં 35-36 દુકાનદારો ગુજરી ગયા'
PM મોદીના ભાઈ પ્રહલાદ મોદીએ વધુમાં કહ્યું- ઘણા દુકાનદારો બેહાલ છે અને તેમની પાસે પૈસા નથી. મા વાત્સલ્ય કાર્ડ માગીએ તો પણ આપતા નથી. આવી પરિસ્થિતિમાં અમારે ગુજરાત સરકારને ના છૂટકે કહેવું પડે છે, કે જો તમે અમારા પડતર પ્રશ્નો વિશે વિચાર નહીં કરો તો આગામી સમયમાં ઉગ્ર આંદોલન કરવા વિશે વિચારવું પડશે અને જેની જવાબદારી ગુજરાતના મુખ્યમંત્રી અને નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીની રહેશે. કોઈ રાગ દ્વેષ જેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે. વ્યાજબી ભાવના દુકાનદારો સાથે આટલો અન્યાય કેમ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે? કોરોનામાં 35-36 દુકાનદારો ગુજરી ગયા. તેમના માટે સરકારે 25 જાહેર કર્યા પરંતુ આપવાની તૈયારી દેખાતી નથી.

ફાઈલોમાં ખોટી ભૂલો બતાવી અધિકારીઓ પેન્ડિંગ રાખે છે
પ્રહલાદ મોદી આરોપ લગાવે છે કે, અધિકારીઓ કહે છે, આટલા બધા લોકો કોરોનામાં ગુજરી ન જાય તેમ કહીને ફાઈલોમાં ખોટી ભૂલો બતાવીને તેને પેન્ડિંગ રાખે છે. તો હું કહેવા માગું છું કે ગુજરાત સરકાર અને ભારત સરકાર જે આંકડા રજૂ કરે છે તે ખોટા છે. મારી આપના તરફથી માગણી છે કે આટલા વર્ષોમાં ગુજરાતમાં પુરવઠા વિભાગમાં જે-જે કર્મચારીઓ અને અધિકારીઓએ કામ કર્યા છે તેમની આવકના સ્ત્રોતની તપાસો એટલે તમને ખબર પડશે કે કાળાબજારી અને ભ્રષ્ટાચારી કોણ હતા. તપાસવાની તૈયારી સરકારની હોવી જોઈએ. જેમ કહેવતમાં કહ્યું છે, મોર ખાય, ચોર ખાય પછી ખેડૂતનો દીકરો ખાય એમ અમારે પણ એ પરિસ્થિતિ છે. મોર ખાય, ચોર ખાય, મસલ્સ પાવર ખાય, પોલીસ ખાય, અમારો અધિકારી ખાય અને વધે તો મારો દીકરો દૂધ પીવે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓશાંતિવન બંગલોઝના સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડે બંગલોમાંથી ચાર શખસોને નાસતા જોયા, અંદર જોયું તો દંપતી લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં મળ્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો