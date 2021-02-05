તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજકારણ:નવા નિયમથી પંચાયતમાં ઉમેદવારી માટે ‌‌BJP મૂંઝાઈ, કોંગ્રેસમાંથી આવેલા સભ્યોની ટિકિટ કપાઈ શકે છે

અમદાવાદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • નુકસાન ન થાય તે માટે યોજનાઓ બનાવાઈ

ભાજપે ઉમેદવારી પસંદગીમાં નવા નિયમો લાગુ કર્યાં છે, જેમાં સાઠ વર્ષથી ઉપરના, ત્રણથી વધુ ટર્મ રહેલાં અને ચૂંટાયેલાં નેતાના સગાંને ટીકીટ ન આપવાની નીતિ અપનાવાઇ છે. પરંતુ પંચાયત અને અમુક પાલિકાઓ માટે નિમાયેલાં કેટલાંક નિરીક્ષકો ફાઇનલ યાદી બનાવતી વખતે મુંઝવણમાં મુકાયાં છે. કારણ કે આ નિયમોથી એવાં કેટલાંક લોકોના નામ પણ કપાય કે જેઓ ગઇ ટર્મમાં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ભાજપમાં ભળતાં સત્તા ભાજપના હાથમાં આવી હતી.

ભાજપના એક વરિષ્ઠ નેતા કે જે નિરીક્ષક પણ છે તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે આ સ્થિતિ અમારા માટે મુંઝવણભરી છે, કારણ કે જે-તે બેઠક પર અમારે ઘણી બધી દરખાસ્તોમાંથી ફાઇનલ પેનલ બનાવવાની છે. જો અમારા નિર્ણયને કારણે કોઇ મહત્ત્વના નેતાની ટીકીટ કપાય અને તે કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાય તો પક્ષને નુક્સાન થઇ શકે છે. જોકે આ માટે કોઇ નક્કર આયોજન કરાશે.

