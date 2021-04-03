તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્ય અને 6 મનપાની ચૂંટણી:ભાજપે ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યા, સી.આર. પાટીલ ઝૂક્યા, મોટાં માથાંઓનો વંશવાદ યથાવત્ એટલે... જેની લાઠી એની ભેંસ

અમદાવાદ30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ભાજપના અમદાવાદ, વડોદરા, સુરત, રાજકોટ, ભાવનગર, જામનગરના મનપાના ઉમેદવારો જાહેર
  • યાદી જાહેર થતાં જ ભાજપમાં અસંતોષ સપાટી પર : 576 બેઠક પર સરેરાશ 60થી 70 કાર્યકરોએ દાવેદારી કરી

ગુજરાત ભાજપે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્ય અને છ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોની સંપૂર્ણ યાદીઓ જાહેર કરી છે. યાદીઓ જાહેર થતા જ તમામ શહેરોમાં પક્ષનો આંતરિક અસંતોષ સપાટી પર આવી ગયો છે.

સ્થાનિક ચૂંટણીઓના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરતા પહેલા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ સી. આર. પાટીલે પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સ કરીને જાહેરાત કરી હતી કે, ‘આ ચૂંટણીઓમાં પક્ષ 60 વર્ષથી મોટી વયના સાંસદો-ધારાસભ્યો, ત્રણ ટર્મથી જીતતા ઉમેદવારો તેમજ નેતાઓનાં સગાંને ટિકિટ નહીં આપે.’ જોકે, ભાજપે જાહેર કરેલા ઉમેદવારોની યાદી પર નજર કરતા જણાય છે કે, પાટિલે અનેક મોટા માથાંઓના વંશવાદ સામે ઝૂકવું પડ્યું છે. એટલે કે, ‘જેની લાઠી, તેની ભેંસ’. ભાજપે અનેક મહાનગરોમાં અગ્રણીઓની ટિકિટ કાપ્યાનો દેખાડો કર્યો છે, પરંતુ તેમના પરિવારજનો કે સગાવ્હાલાને ટિકિટો આપીને સાચવી લેવાયા છે.

ભાજપે ગુરુવારે સૌથી પહેલા રાજકોટના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કર્યા હતા. બાદમાં જામનગર, ભાવનગર, વડોદરા, સુરત અને અમદાવાદ મનપાના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરી છે. આમ, 144 વોર્ડના 576માંથી 575 ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થઈ ગયા છે, પરંતુ સુરતમાં વિવાદ થવાથી એક ઉમેદવારની જાહેરાત બાકી છે. ભાજપે જામનગરમાં પાંચ મુસ્લિમ ઉમેદવારને ટિકિટ આપી છે. એ સિવાય એક પણ શહેરમાં મુસ્લિમને ટિકિટ નથી અપાઈ. આ ચૂંટણીઓમાં 576 પૈકી તમામ બેઠક પર 60થી 70 કાર્યકરે દાવેદારી હતી. હવે જે ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ મળી ગઈ છે, તે તમામ શુક્રવારે 12:39 વાગ્યે વિજય મુહુર્તમાં ચૂંટણી ફોર્મ ભરશે.

અમદાવાદ: પહેલીવાર મેયર, ડે.મેયર, સ્ટેન્ડિંગ ચેરમેન કપાયા
ઉમેદવાર: નવા - 150, રિપીટ, 42, કુલ - 192
વંશવાદ: ફકીર વાઘેલાની ભત્રીજી મનીષા વાઘેલા, પૂર્વ ડેપ્યુટી મેયર કલ્પના ભટ્ટની પુત્રી વૈશાલી ભટ્ટ, 8 હોદ્દેદારની પત્નીઓ તેમજ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી આવેલા એક અગ્રણીને ટિકિટ.
મોટા માથાં કપાયા: પહેલીવાર મેયર, ડે. મેયર, સ્ટેન્ડિંગ કમિટીના ચેરમેન સહિતના ટોચના નેતાઓ કપાયા. અમદાવાદ શહેર માટે આ એક મોટી ઘટના ગણી શકાય.

રાજકોટ: કોર્પોરેટરના ભાઈને ટિકિટ, માજી મેયર કપાયા
ઉમેદવાર: નવા - 39, રિપીટ - 12, કુલ - 72
વંશવાદ: કોર્પોરેટર કશ્યપ શુકલના ભાઈ નેહલ શુક્લને ટિકિટ. પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટર હરિભાઈ ડાંગરના પત્ની જયાબહેન ડાંગરને ટિકિટ. સ્ટેન્ડિંગ કમિટીના પૂર્વ ચેરમેન ઉદય કાનગડના ભાણેજ નિલેશ જલુને ટિકિટ
મોટાં માથાં કપાયા: શહેર પ્રમુખ કમલેશ મીરાણી, ઉદય કાનગડ, પૂર્વ મેયર બીના બેન આચાર્ય, નીતિન ભારદ્વાજ, જૈમિન ઉપાધ્યાય, ધારાસભ્ય અરવિંદ રૈયાણી, કશ્યપ શુક્લ.

સુરત: માજી ડે.મેયર નિરવ શાહ કપાયા, ત્રણ ટિકિટ પરિવારને
ઉમેદવાર: નવા - 95, રિપીટ - 13, કુલ - 119
વંશવાદ: પ્રદેશમાં મહામંત્રી રજની પટેલનાં સંબંધી ઉર્વશી પટેલને ટિકિટ. પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટર કમલેશ સેલરના પુત્ર કૃણાલને ટિકિટ. પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટર બકુલ પટેલના પુત્ર રાજનને ટિકિટ
મોટાં માથાં કપાયા
1. અનિલ ગોપલાની - પૂર્વ સ્ટેન્ડિંગ ચેરમેન.
2. નીતિન ભજિયાવાળા - પૂર્વ શહેર પ્રમુખ
3. નિરવ શાહ - પૂર્વ ડે.મેયર (નિરવ શાહના વોર્ડ નંબર 11માં આખરી ઉમેદવાર બાકી)

વડોદરા: માજી મેયર કપાયા, રાષ્ટ્રીય ઉપાધ્યક્ષના ભત્રીજાને ટિકિટ
ઉમેદવાર: નવા - 51, રિપીટ - 15, કુલ - 76
વંશવાદ: રાષ્ટ્રીય ઉપાધ્યક્ષ રામસિંહ રાઠવાના ભત્રીજા રણછોડ રાઠવાને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. માટી કામ કલ્યાણ બોર્ડના ચેરમેન દલસુખ પ્રજાપતિના પુત્ર રાજેશ પ્રજાપતિને ટિકિટ
મોટાં માથાં કપાયા: જિગીષા બહેન - પૂર્વ મેયર અને ભરત ડાંગર - પૂર્વ મેયર અને પૂર્વ શહેર પ્રમુખ

પુત્રને ટિકિટ ન મળતાં MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ બળવાના મૂડમાં
વડોદરાની વાઘોડિયા બેઠકના ભાજપના ધારાસભ્ય મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવના પુત્ર દીપક શ્રીવાસ્તવને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા બળવાના મૂડમાં આવી ગયા છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, ઘણાં પક્ષ છે, કોઈ એક પર છાપ મારી નથી. જુઓ, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં કંઈ નવા જૂની થશે.

