તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

અમદાવાદના અગ્નિકાંડ:શહેરમાં બે વર્ષમાં ફેક્ટરી, ફ્લેટ, હોસ્પિટલમાં આગની સૌથી મોટી ઘટનાઓ, 20 લોકોનાં મોત, કરોડોનું નુકસાન

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આજે પીપળજના એક ગોડાઉનમાં આગ લાગી હતી, જેમાં 9 લોકોનાં મોત નીપજ્યાં છે
  • 2019-2020માં શહેરના ઓઢવ, નવરંગપુરા, નારોલ, પીપળજમાં આગની સૌથી મોટી ઘટના બની હતી

શહેરના પીરાણા-પીપળજ રોડ પર આવેલા કાપડના ગોડાઉનમાં આજે બપોરે આગની ઘટના બની છે, જેને પગલે ફાયરબ્રિગેડની 24 જેટલી ગાડી ઘટનાસ્થળે આવી પહોંચી હતી. કાપડના ગોડાઉનમાં આગ લાગતાં એક દીવાલ પડી ગઈ હતી, જેમાં 12 જેટલા લોકો ફસાયા હતા. આ 12માંથી 9નાં મોત થઈ ગયાં છે તેમજ 2ની હાલત ગંભીર હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. ત્યારે છેલ્લાં 2 વર્ષમાં અમદાવાદમાં 4 આગની મોટી ઘટના ઘટી હતી, જેમાં 2થી 8 લોકોનાં મોત તેમજ મોટે પાયે માલ-સામાનને નુકસાન પહોંચ્યું હતું. શહેરના ઓઢવ, નવરંગપુરા, નારોલ, પીપળજમાં આગની ઘટના બની હતી. મોટે ભાગે ફેક્ટરીઓમાં આગ લાગી હતી.

6 ઓગસ્ટ 2020: નવરંગપુરાની શ્રેય હોસ્પિટલમાં આગ, 8નાં મોત.
6 ઓગસ્ટ 2020: નવરંગપુરાની શ્રેય હોસ્પિટલમાં આગ, 8નાં મોત.

શહેરના નવરંગપુરા વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી કોવિડ-19 ડેઝિગ્નેટેડ ચાર માળની શ્રેય હોસ્પિટલના ટોપ ફ્લોર પર ICUમાં મધરાતે 3:30 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ અચાનક આગ ભભૂકી હતી. આ આગમાં કોરોનાના દર્દી એવા 5 પુરુષ અને 3 મહિલા સહિત 8 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે. અન્ય 41 જેટલા દર્દીને SVP હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયા છે. જ્યારે દુર્ઘટનાનો ભોગ બનેલા 8 મૃતકોને પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ માટે અમદાવાદ સિવિલ ખસેડાયા હતા, જ્યાં તમામનું પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ થઈ ગયું છે, જેમાં તમામ મૃતકો 40થી 60 ટકા દાઝ્યા હતા અને તેમના શ્વાસમાં કાર્બન મોનોક્સાઈડ જવાથી તેમનાં મોત થયાં હોવાનું પ્રાથમિક તારણ સામે આવ્યું છે. આ આગ શોર્ટસર્કિટને કારણે લાગી હતી.

8 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2020: પીપળજના ચિરિપાલ ગ્રુપના નંદન ડેનિમમાં આગ, 7નાં મોત.
8 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2020: પીપળજના ચિરિપાલ ગ્રુપના નંદન ડેનિમમાં આગ, 7નાં મોત.

પીરાણા-પીપળજ રોડ પર નંદન ડેનિમમાં કોઈ કારણોસર આગ ફાટી નીકળી હોવાનો મેસેજ મળતાં જ ફાયરબ્રિગેડની ટીમ સ્થળ પર પહોંચી ગઈ હતી. જોકે ડેનિમ સળગતાં આગ વધુ પ્રસરી હતી. ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર એમ.એફ. દસ્તૂર સહિતના અધિકારીઓ સ્થળ પર દોડી આવ્યા હતા. બપોરે 4.30 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ લાગેલી આગને કાબૂમાં લેવામાં ફાયરબ્રિગેડના 50થી વધુ જવાનો અને સંખ્યાબંધ વાહનો જોડી 6 કલાક બાદ આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવ્યો હતો. આગ બુઝાઈ ગયા બાદ ફાયરના જવાનોએ એક ગોડાઉનનો દરવાજો ખોલતાં તેમાંથી પાંચ મજૂરની લાશ મળી હતી. મૃતકોમાં રોનકબેન રાવત, સુમિત્રાબેન પટેલ, કુંજનભાઈ તિવારી, ભાઈલાલ ભરવાડનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

22 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2020: ઓઢવની લોટસ લેબલ ફેક્ટરીમાં આગ,3નાં મોત.
22 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2020: ઓઢવની લોટસ લેબલ ફેક્ટરીમાં આગ,3નાં મોત.

ઓઢવ ફાયરબ્રિગેડના સામે આવેલી લોટ્સ લેબલ ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝમાં શનિવારે સાંજે એકાએક આગ લાગી હતી. 14 ફાયર ફાઈટરની મદદથી આગને કાબૂમાં લેવાઈ હતી. ત્રીજા માળે લાગેલી આગમાં રૂમમાં સૂતેલા ત્રણ કારીગરના ધુમાડામાં ગૂંગળાઈ જવાથી તેમજ દાઝી જવાથી મોત નીપજ્યાં હતાં. કંપનીના માલિક અલ્પેશભાઈ પ્રહલાદભાઈ શેરકર, અજયભાઈ દાનાણી અને નાગજીભાઈ પટોડિયા છે. કંપનીમાં ત્રણ માળમાં આગ કે અકસ્માત સમયે લોકો બહાર નીકળી શકે એ માટે કોઈ ઇમર્જન્સી એક્ઝિટ કે આગ બુઝાવવા ફાયર સેફટીનાં સાધનો લગાવવામાં આવ્યાં ન હતાં. ઓઢવ પોલીસે આ મામલે વધુ તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે.

26 જુલાઈ 2019: ગોતા ગણેશ જિનેસિસમાં આગ, 2નાં મોત.
26 જુલાઈ 2019: ગોતા ગણેશ જિનેસિસમાં આગ, 2નાં મોત.

અમદાવાદના છેવાડે ગોતા-જગતપુર રોડ પર આવેલી ગણેશ જિનેસિસ સ્કીમના ઈ-બ્લોકમાં પાંચમા માળે આગ લાગી હતી, જેમા 2 લોકોનાં મોત નીપજ્યાં હતાં. ગણેશ જિનેસિસના રહીશોના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, ઈ-બ્લોકમાં ફલેટ નંબર 503 અને 504 એમ બે ફલેટમાં રાજુભાઈ મિશ્રાનો પરિવાર રહેતો હતો. પાંચમા માળે એક તરફના બે ફલેટને એક કરીને 6 બેડરૂમ હોલ કિચનનું વિશાળ ઘર બનાવાયું હતું. આ ફલેટમાં અત્યંત વૈભવી લાકડાનું નકશી કામવાળું ફર્નિચર લાખો રૂપિયાના ખર્ચે બનાવાયું હતુ. ફલેટના મોટા ભાગની દિવાલો અને આસપાસનો વિસ્તાર લાકડાંના ફર્નિચરથી મઢી દેવાયો હતો. આ ઉપરાંત સમગ્ર ફલેટમાં સેન્ટ્રલ એરકન્ડિશન હતું, જેના માટે ફલેટમાં લગભગ સાત જેટલા એસી લગાવાયાં હતાં, જે મોટા ભાગે ચાલુ જ રહેતાં હતાં. આ સંજોગોમાં અગમ્ય કારણોસર આગ ફાટી નીકળી, એને લાકડાના ફર્નિચરને કારણે પ્રસરવામાં વેગ મળ્યો હતો અને આગે વિકરાળ સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કર્યું હતું. સ્થાનિક લોકોના અનુસાર, સામાન્ય સ્થિતિમાં આગ આટલી વકરે નહીં, પરંતુ લાકડાંના ફર્નિચરથી આગ ફેલાઈ હતી.

સૌથી વધુ આગની ઘટનાઓ અમદાવાદમાં
વર્ષ 2017-2018માં રાજ્યમાં 7330 જેટલા આગના બનાવ બન્યા હતા, જેમાં સૌથી વધુ આગના બનાવો અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં નોંધાયા હતા, જેને કારણે મિલકતોને કરોડો નુકસાન થયું હતું. આમ જોવા જઇએ તો રાજ્યમાં દરરોજ 21 જેટલા આગના બનાવો બને છે. જ્યારે ટકાવારીની દૃષ્ટિએ જોઇએ તો ગુજરાતમાં બનેલા આગના બનાવોમાં 31 ટકાથી વધુ બનાવો તો અમદાવાદ ફાયર વિભાગમાં નોંધાયા હતા, જ્યારે 2018-19માં મળેલા ફાયર કોલ મુજબ 2123 જેટલા આગના કોલ મળ્યા હતા.

અમદાવાદમાં છેલ્લાં ત્રણ વર્ષમાં આગની ઘટનાઓમાં 35 લોકોનાં મોત
શહેરમાં 2017-18ના વર્ષ દરમિયાન બનેલી આગની ઘટનામાં પ્રજાને 69.20 કરોડનું નુકસાન થયું હતું અને 35 લોકો જીવતા ભુંજાયા હતા. જોકે ફાયરબ્રિગ્રેડે 96 લોકોને રેસ્કયૂ કરીને 83.77 કરોડની માલ-મિલકત બચાવી હતી. રાજ્યની સૌથી સારી ફાયર ટીમની કામગીરી અમદાવાદ ફાયર વિભાગમાં જોવા મળી છે. અમદાવાદ ફાયરબ્રિગેડ પાસે લોકોને રેસ્ક્યૂ કરવા, આગ બુજાવવાના અતિઆધુનિક સાધનો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમાં કેમિકલ ફેક્ટરીમાં બ્લાસ્ટ થતાં કાપડ ફેક્ટરી સહિત 4 ગોડાઉનની છત ધરાશાયી, 9નાં મોત, 14ને બચાવ્યા, PM મોદીએ શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો