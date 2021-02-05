તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અનહદ ક્રિકેટ પ્રેમ:પોલિયો હોવાથી હાથના સહારે ચાલતો MPનો યુવક મેચ જોવા સ્ટેડિયમ પહોંચ્યો

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
મધ્યપ્રદેશનો 25 વર્ષીય ધર્મવીર મોટેરા ખાતે મેચ જોવા માટે પહોંચ્યો. હાથના સહારે તે સ્ટેડિયમમાં મેચ જોવા માટે ગયો. - Divya Bhaskar
મધ્યપ્રદેશનો 25 વર્ષીય ધર્મવીર મોટેરા ખાતે મેચ જોવા માટે પહોંચ્યો. હાથના સહારે તે સ્ટેડિયમમાં મેચ જોવા માટે ગયો.
  • ધર્મવીર 8 મહિનાનો હતો ત્યારથી પોલિયોનો શિકાર થયેલો
  • તેને પોતાની વિકલાંગતાનું જરા પણ દુઃખ નથી
  • દેશ-વિદેશમાં તે અનેરા ઉત્સાહ સાથે મેચ જોવા સ્ટેડિયમમાં પહોંચે છે

મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં ઇન્ડીયા અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડની ટેસ્ટ મેચ યોજાઈ રહી છે. જેનો આજે બીજો દિવસ છે, ત્યારે ક્રિકેટ રસિયાઓ પણ અલગ અલગ પોશાકો પહેરીને આજે મેચ જોવા માટે સ્ટેડિયમે પહોંચી રહ્યા છે. અત્યારે સ્ટેડિયમમાં પહેલાની મેચ કરતા દર્શકો ઘણા ઓછા પ્રમાણમાં આવી રહ્યા છે. પરંતુ ક્રિકેટને અનહદ પ્રેમ કરનારા રસિકોએતો સ્ટેડિયમની બહાર પોતાનો જમાવડો લગાવી દીધો છે. તેવામાં પોલિયોના કારણે દિવ્યાંગ થયેલો મધ્યપ્રદેશનો યુવક પણ મોટેરા ખાતે મેચ જોવા આવી પહોંચ્યો છે. તે પગની જગ્યાએ હાથના સહારે ચાલી રહ્યો હોવા છતા પણ મેચ જોવા માટે દેશ-વિદેશમાં જાય છે અને ભારતને ચિયર કરે છે.

8 મહિનાથી પોલિયોનો શિકાર થયેલો
મધ્યપ્રદેશનો 25 વર્ષીય ધર્મવીર નામનો યુવક મેચ જોવા મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે પહોંચ્યો હતો. તે આજે શુક્રવારના રોજ સ્ટેડિયમે પોતાના હાથના સહારે ચાલીને આવ્યો હતો. ધર્મવીરે divyabhaskar સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું કે, તે 8 મહિનાની ઉંમરથી પોલિયોના કારણે દિવ્યાંગ છે અને ચાલી શકતો નથી. તેણે પહેલેથી ક્રિકેટનો શોખ હોવાથી ભારતીય ટીમને સપોર્ટ કરવા માટે તે મોટાભાગની તમામ મેચોમાં પોતાની હાજરી આપતો હોય છે.

વિકલાંગતાનું જરાક પણ દુખ નથી
ધર્મવીરને ભારતીય ટીમ પ્રત્યે ખૂબ જ પ્રેમ છે, તેના કારણે જ તે મોટા ભાગની તમામ મેચોમાં હાજરી આપે છે. ગઈકાલે જ તે MPથી અમદાવાદ આવ્યો હતો અને આજે સીધો સ્ટેડિયમ મેચ જોવા માટો આવ્યો છે. વધુમાં તેણે જણાવ્યું કે, પોતાની વિકલાંગતાનું તેને જરા પણ દુઃખ નથી. જેથી તે માત્ર ભારતમાં જ નહીં પરંતુ વિદેશમાં પણ મેચ જોવા માટે જાય છે. આજે પણ તે ભારતની ટીમને આ મેચ જીતે તે ઉત્સાહ સાથે ચિયર કરવા માટે સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે પહોંચ્યો છે.

