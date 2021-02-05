તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કાર્યવાહી:અમદાવાદના સરખેજમાંથી 2000ની નકલી નોટો સાથે બે શખ્સની ધરપકડ, નોટોની વચ્ચે સિક્યુરિટી થ્રેડ અને વોટર માર્ક પણ નથી

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
બાતમે આધારે પોલીસે આરોપીને ઝડપી પાડ્યો - Divya Bhaskar
બાતમે આધારે પોલીસે આરોપીને ઝડપી પાડ્યો
  • પોલીસ તપાસમાં વડોદરાના હરણી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા એક વ્યક્તિ પાસેથી અમદાવાદમાં વટાવવા લાવ્યા હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું

અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં નકલી નોટો વટાવવા જતાં બે શખ્સની સરખેજ પોલીસે ઉજાલા સર્કલ નજીકથી ધરપકડ કરી છે. બંને આરોપીઓ પાસેથી રૂ. 2000ની કુલ 367 નકલી નોટો મળી આવી હતી. નકલી નોટો વડોદરાના હરણી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા એક વ્યક્તિ પાસેથી લાવ્યા હોવાનું પોલીસ તપાસમાં બહાર આવ્યું છે. સરખેજ પોલીસે આ મામલે ગુનો નોંધી બંનેની ધરપકડ કરી છે.
પોલીસને બાતમી મળતાં વોચ ગોઠવવામાં આવી હતી
સરખેજ પોલીસને બાતમી મળી હતી કે સરખેજ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા બે શખ્સ નકલી નોટો લઈ ઉજાલા સર્કલ તરફ આવવાના છે જેથી પોલીસે સર્કલ પાસે વોચ ગોઠવી હતી. બાતમીવાળા શખ્સ આવતાં જ બંનેને પોલીસે ઝડપી લીધાં હતાં. બંનેને પોલીસ સ્ટેશન લઈ જઈ પૂછપરછ કરતા એકનું નામ લક્ષ્મણ બેગડા અને કૃણાલ ઠક્કર (બંને રહે. સરખેજ) હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. તેઓ પાસે રહેલા થેલામાંથી કુલ 367 જેટલી રૂ. 2000ના દરની નોટો મળી આવી હતી. પોલીસે નકલી નોટો અંગે ખાતરી કરવા FSLના અધિકારીને બોલાવ્યા હતા.
વડોદરાથી નોટો અમદાવાદમાં વટાવવા લાવ્યા હતા
FSLના અધિકારીએ નોટો તપાસ કરતા સાચી નોટ કરતા આ નોટોનો કલર ક્વોલિટી નબળી હતી. નોટોની વચ્ચે સિક્યુરિટી થ્રેડ અને વોટર માર્ક પણ નથી. જુદા જુદા સીરિયલ નંબરની અનેક નોટો છે. આ તમામ નોટો નકલી કયાંથી લાવ્યા તે બાબતે આરોપીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે વડોદરાના હરણી રોડ પર રહેતાં વિશાલ બાપુ નામના શખ્સ પાસેથી આ નોટો અમદાવાદમાં વટાવવા લઈને આવ્યા હતાં. પોલીસે બંનેની ધરપકડ કરી આ મામલે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાનું 1800ની વસતિ ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો