ક્રૂરતા:કૂતરું કરડતાં ઉશ્કેરાયેલ યુવકે ચપ્પાના ઘા મારી તેને રહેંસી નાખ્યું

અમદાવાદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • કાગડાપીઠનો બનાવ, કૂતરાનું આંતરડું બહાર આવી ગયું હતું

કાગડાપીઠ વિસ્તારમાં એક યુવકને કૂતરું કરડતાં તેણે કૂતરાને ચપ્પાના ઘા મારી રહેંસી નાખ્યું હતું. જ્યારે અન્ય એક કૂતરાને ઈજા થતાં સારવાર માટે જીવદયા સંસ્થામાં મોકલી દેવાયું છે.

આ મામલે જીવદયા પ્રેમી બાબુ પારધીએ ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હીરાલાલની ચાલીમાં રહેતા રાજેન્દ્ર ચાવડાને પગમાં કૂતરું કરડતા તેણે બે કૂતરાને ચપ્પાના ઘા માર્યા હતા, જેમાંથી એકનું આંતરડું બહાર આવી ગયું હતું.

આ અંગે કાગડાપીઠ પોલીસે રાજેન્દ્ર ચાવડા સામે ગુનો નોંધી તેને શોધવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે.

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

