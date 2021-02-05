તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

એક્સક્લૂસિવ:અમદાવાદના મેયર બનાવવા અમિત શાહના સાથીને થલતેજથી કોર્પોરેશનની ટિકિટ, હિતેશ બારોટની સક્રિય રાજકારણમાં એન્ટ્રીથી ચર્ચાનું બજાર ગરમ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
હિતેશ બારોટ 1997થી ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહના નજીકના સાથી છે. - Divya Bhaskar
હિતેશ બારોટ 1997થી ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહના નજીકના સાથી છે.
  • હિતેશ બારોટ હાલ ADC બેંક અને GSC બેંકના ડિરેક્ટર છે
  • હિતેશ બારોટ બોડકદેવ ગ્રામપંચાયતના સરપંચ પદે પણ રહી ચૂક્યા છે

ભાજપના ચાણક્ય અને કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહ મંત્રીની કોર ટીમમાં વર્ષોથી કામ કરી રહેલા હિતેશ બારોટને એકાએક સક્રિય રાજકારણમાં સામેલ કરી અમદાવાદ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ટિકિટ ફાળવવામાં આવતા આશ્ચર્ય સર્જાયું છે. પરંતુ ભાજપના ગણિત પ્રમાણે AMCમાં નવા મેયરપદ પુરુષ અનામત હોવાથી હિતેશ બારોટને મેયર પદનો તાજ પહેરાવવા જ ચૂંટણી જંગમાં ઉતાર્યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. હિતેશ બારોટ હાલ ADC(અહેમદાબાદ ડિસ્ટ્રિક્ટ કો-ઓપરેટિવ બેંક) અને GSC(ગુજરાત સ્ટેટ કો-ઓપરેટિવ બેંક)ના ડિરેક્ટર છે.

ડાબેથી અમિત શાહ અને અજય પટેલ સાથે હિતેશ બારોટની ફાઈલ તસવીર.
ડાબેથી અમિત શાહ અને અજય પટેલ સાથે હિતેશ બારોટની ફાઈલ તસવીર.

હિતેશ બારોટ વર્ષોથી સહકારી બેંકો અને APMC જેવી સંસ્થાઓમાં સક્રિય
અમિત શાહના નજીકના સાથી અને ભાજપ પક્ષમાં વર્ષોથી કાર્યકર તરીકે પડદા પાછળ રહીને કામ કરતા હિતેશ બારોટને થલતેજમાંથી ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. અમદાવાદમાં ભાજપને આગળ વધારવામાં કામ કરનારા હિતેશ બારોટ જેવા સિનિયરને અચાનક જ થલતેજ વોર્ડમાંથી મહાનગર પાલિકાની ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવતા કાર્યકરો અને સ્થાનિક આગેવાનો આશ્ચર્યમાં મુકાયા હતા, કેમ કે હિતેશ બારોટ વર્ષોથી સહકારી બેંકો અને ખેતીવાડી ઉત્પન્ન બજાર સમિતિ જેવી સંસ્થાઓમાં સક્રિય હતા. પરંતુ એક્ટિવ પોલિટિક્સમાં એન્ટ્રી થતા જ મેયરપદ માટે તેમના નામની ચર્ચાઓ શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે.

1997માં અમિત શાહ ધારાસભાની પેટાચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે તત્કાલીન મુખ્યમંત્રી કેશુભાઇ પટેલ હિતેશ બારોટના ઘરે આવ્યા હતા.
1997માં અમિત શાહ ધારાસભાની પેટાચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે તત્કાલીન મુખ્યમંત્રી કેશુભાઇ પટેલ હિતેશ બારોટના ઘરે આવ્યા હતા.

બોડકદેવ ગ્રામ પંચાયતના સરપંચ તરીકે શાહને પેટાચૂંટણી જીતવવામાં મદદ કરી
1997માં સરખેજના ધારાસભ્ય અને તત્કાલીન વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષ એવા એચ.એલ. પટેલનું નિધન થતાં સરખેજ વિધાનસભાની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં સૌપ્રથમ વખત અમિત શાહને ટિકિટ આપી હતી. અમિત શાહની આ પહેલી વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી હતી. સામાન્ય રીતે સરખેજ વિધાનસભાની બેઠક પર તે સમયે પાટીદારોનું પ્રભુત્વ હતું.તેથી એચ.એલ.પટેલ ના નિધન બાદ આ બેઠક પર પાટીદાર ઉમેદવારને લડાવવા માટે ભાજપમાં ભારે કશ્મકશ ચાલી રહી હતી. આ દરમિયાન અચાનક સરખેજની પેટાચૂંટણી માટે અમિત શાહને ટિકિટ આપી દેતા પાટીદારોમાં ભારે રોષ ફેલાયો હતો. પરંતુ હાલ ભાજપના ચાણક્ય ગણાતા અમિત શાહે તે સમયે વિરોધ પક્ષ તો ઠીક પણ પોતાના પક્ષના વિરોધ વચ્ચે પણ પેટાચૂંટણી લડવાની તૈયારી બતાવી હતી.

અમિત શાહ સાથે તે સમયે(1997) બોડકદેવ ગ્રામ પંચાયતના સરપંચ હિતેશ બારોટ પણ જોડાઈ ગયા અને સરખેજમાં શાહને જીતાડવા માટે તમામ પ્રયત્નો કર્યા. તેથી હિતેશ બારોટ પણ અમિત શાહના અંગત વિશ્વાસુ બની ગયા. હાલ હિતેશ બારોટ જીએસસી અને એડીસી બેંકની વેબસાઈટ મુજબ,એડીસી બેંક અને જીએસસી બેંકના ડિરેક્ટર છે.

ડાબેથી કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ, અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ મેયર અમિત પી. શાહ અને હિતેશ બારોટ
ડાબેથી કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ, અમદાવાદના પૂર્વ મેયર અમિત પી. શાહ અને હિતેશ બારોટ

અમિત શાહને કૃષ્ણ અને PM મોદીને અર્જુન બનાવી તસવીર પોસ્ટ કરતા વિવાદમાં આવ્યા હતા
બે વર્ષ પહેલા અમિત શાહના જન્મ દિવસ નિમિત્તે હિતેશ બારોટે ફેસબુક પર એક પોસ્ટ મુકતા વિવાદ થયો હતો. આ પોસ્ટમાં અમિત શાહને વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી કરતાં પણ ઉચ્ચ સ્થાન આપીને તેમને કૃષ્ણ ભગવાન બનાવી દીધા હતા, જ્યારે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીને અર્જુન બનાવ્યા હતા.

હિતેશ બારોટે બે વર્ષ પહેલા એફબી પર પોસ્ટ કરેલી તસવીરથી વિવાદ થયો હતો.
હિતેશ બારોટે બે વર્ષ પહેલા એફબી પર પોસ્ટ કરેલી તસવીરથી વિવાદ થયો હતો.
