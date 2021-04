ઓક્સિજન વોર:અમિત ચાવડા અને ધનરાજ નથવાણી ટ્વીટ અને લેટરથી લડે છે, પ્રજા હોસ્પિટલ બહાર ઓક્સિજન વિના મોતને ભેટે છે

400 tons of #oxygen is being supplied to #Gujarat by the Reliance Jamnagar, on daily basis. This shows our commitment for Gujarat. Your letter shows lack of awareness being a political leader of State. @CMOGuj @Nitinbhai_Patel @DIPPGOI @JayantiRavi @drharshvardhan @ikumarkanani pic.twitter.com/bHT8ClC692