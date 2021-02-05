તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

AMCની કાર્યવાહી:અમદાવાદમાં કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈનનું પાલન ન કરતી તમામ રેસ્ટોરાં અને ખાણી-પીણી બજાર બંધ કરાવાઈ

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
સોમવારે આઠ વાગ્યા બાદ વિવિધ વિસ્તારમાં ભીડ હોય તેવી જગ્યાએ AMCની કાર્યવાહી
  • મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ટીમો રાતે સરપ્રાઈઝ ચેકિંગમાં નીકળી
  • કોરોનાની ગાઈડલાઈનનું પાલન નહીં કરવા મળે તો રેસ્ટોરાં બંધ કરાવી કાર્યવાહી કરાશે

રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાના કેસો ફરી એકવાર વધ્યા છે અને અમદાવાદમાં પણ કેસો વધ્યા છે જેના પગલે અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા શહેરમાં ચાલતી રેસ્ટોરાં, ખાણી-પીણી બજાર, ફૂડ સ્ટ્રીટ, કેફે, હેપ્પી સ્ટ્રીટ સહિતના બજારોમાં સરપ્રાઈઝ ચેકિંગ શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. કોર્પોરેશનના સોલિડ વેસ્ટ મેનેજમેન્ટ વિભાગ સહિતના વિભાગની ટીમો આજે રાતે આઠ વાગ્યા બજાર અને રેસ્ટોરાં બંધ કરાવ્યા હતા.

કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈન પળાતી નથી
આજે રાતે આઠ વાગ્યા પછી કોર્પોરેશનના સોલિડ વેસ્ટ મેનેજમેન્ટ વિભાગ સહિતના વિભાગની ટીમો અંકુર, નારણપુરા, પાલડી, થલતેજ, મણીનગર, નવરંગપુરા, નારણપુરા, બોડકદેવ જોધપુર,પાલડી સહિતના વિસ્તારમાં ચેકિંગ માટે નીકળી હતી. જ્યાં એકપણ જગ્યાએ કોરોનાની ગાઈડલાઈનનું પાલન ન કરવામાં આવતા તમામ બજાર અને રેસ્ટોરાં બંધ કરાવવામાં આવ્યા છે.

ખાણી-પીણી બજાર અને રેસ્ટોરાં સહિતની જગ્યાએ કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈનનો ભંગ
ખાણી-પીણી બજાર અને રેસ્ટોરાં સહિતની જગ્યાએ કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈનનો ભંગ

કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈન ન પાળનાર સામે કાર્યવાહી થશે
મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના હેલ્થ વિભાગના ડેપ્યુટી મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર ડો. ઓમ પ્રકાશના જણાવ્યા મુજબ કોરોનાના કેસો વધી રહ્યા છે. હોટલો- રેસ્ટોરાંમાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સહિત કોરોનાની ગાઈડલાઈનનું પાલન નથી કરતા. જેથી આજે તમામ ખાણી-પીણી બજારોમાં સરપ્રાઈઝ ચેકિંગ કરી અને જ્યાં પાલન ન થાય ત્યાં બંધ કરાવવા આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આગામી દિવસોમાં પણ જ્યાં જ્યાં રેસ્ટોરાં અને ખાણી-પીણી જગ્યા પર સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ માર્કિંગ મુજબ નહીં જોવા મળે ત્યાં કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે.

શહેરમાં પોશ વિસ્તારોમાં ખાણી-પીણી બજાર અને રેસ્ટોરાં બંધ કરાવાઈ
શહેરમાં પોશ વિસ્તારોમાં ખાણી-પીણી બજાર અને રેસ્ટોરાં બંધ કરાવાઈ

શહેરમાં 54 માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન
શહેરમાં 45 માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન અમલી બન્યા છે. ત્યારે 9 નવા માઇક્રો કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોન વિસ્તાર ઉમેરાયા છે. મણિનગર, ઘોડાસર, ખોખરા, નારણપુરા, સરખેજ, બોપલ અને થલતેજમાં 117 ઘરોના 478 લોકોને કન્ટેન્ટમેન્ટ ઝોનમાં રાખવામાં આવ્યા છે. નવા માઈક્રો કેન્ટેનમેન્ટ વિસ્તારોમાં મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પેોરેશનના હેલ્થ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ દ્વારા આવતીકાલે (9 માર્ચ)થી સઘન અને ઘનિષ્ઠ હાઉસ ટુ હાઉસ સર્વેલન્સ અને સ્કિનિંગની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાશે. સર્વે દરમિયાન ધ્યાને આવેલા કોરોનાના લક્ષણ ધરાવતા શંકાસ્પદ વ્યક્તિઓના સેમ્પલ લેવાશે.

વિવિધ જગ્યાએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ ન જાળવતાં AMCએ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી
વિવિધ જગ્યાએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ ન જાળવતાં AMCએ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી

શહેરમાં 100થી વધુ કેસ નોંધાયા
છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં 129 નવા કેસ અને 120 દર્દી સાજા થયા છે. જ્યારે અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન વિસ્તારમાં એક દર્દીનું મોત થતાં મૃત્યુઆંક 2,319 થયો છે. 7 માર્ચની સાંજથી 8 માર્ચની સાંજ સુધીમાં શહેરમાં 126 અને જિલ્લામાં 3 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે. તેમજ શહેરમાં 120 દર્દી સાજા થતાં તેમને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ સાથે જ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસનો આંકડો 63,713 થયો છે. જ્યારે 60,665 દર્દી સાજા થઈને ઘરે પરત ફર્યા છે.

