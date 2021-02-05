તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોનાનો કહેર:અમદાવાદમાં બે દિવસથી કોરોનાના આંકડા આપવાનું બંધ કરતું AMC, હેલ્થ વિભાગે આંકડા ઓનલાઈન ન કર્યા

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કોરોના ટેસ્ટિંગની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
કોરોના ટેસ્ટિંગની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • 3 માર્ચ અને 4 માર્ચના કોરોનાના કેસોની માહિતી કોર્પોરેશને જાહેર ન કરી
  • ગોતા, બોપલ સહિતના વિસ્તારમાં કેસો વધ્યા

રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાના કેસો ફરી એકવાર વધી રહ્યાં છે. શહેરમાં કોરોનાના કેસ ત્રણ દિવસમાં 100થી વધુ સામે આવ્યા છે. શહેરમાં ફરી એકવાર ટેસ્ટ માટે ડોમ ઉભા કરવામાં આવ્યા છે ત્યારે મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા કોરોનાના કેસોની માહિતી છૂપાવવામાં આવી રહી છે. છેલ્લા બે દિવસમાં કોરોનાના કેસોની માહિતી મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના હેલ્થ વિભાગ દ્વારા જાહેર કરવામાં આવી નથી. આ આંકડા ઓનલાઈન જાહેર કરાતા હતા.

2 માર્ચ બાદ વેબસાઈટ પર અપડેટ નહીં
3 માર્ચ અને 4 માર્ચના રોજ કેસોની માહિતી કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા આપવામાં આવી નથી. કોર્પોરેશનની વેબસાઈટ ahmedabadcity.gov.in પર કોરોનાની આખી માહિતી આપવામાં આવે છે. દરરોજ કેસોની માહિતી અપડેટ કરવામા આવે છે, પરંતુ 2 માર્ચ બાદ કોઈપણ માહિતી અપડેટ કરી નથી.

AMC અને રાજ્ય સરકારના આંકડામાં વિસંગતતા
કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા હવે માત્ર કેટલા કેસો થયા છે તેની માહિતી આપવામાં આવે છે. 3 માર્ચ અને 4 માર્ચના કેસોની વિગત જાહેર કરવામાં આવી નથી. અગાઉ કોર્પોરેશન અને રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા કેસોની માહિતી આપવામાં આવતી હતી તેમ વિસંગતતા જોવા મળતી હતી.

ઝોનવાઈઝ એક્ટિવ કેસની માહિતી પણ છૂપાવાય છે
કોરોનાના કેસો ઘટતાં કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા ઝોનવાઇઝ માહિતી આપવાનું બંધ કરી દીધું હતું. જો કે ફરી કોરોનાના કેસો વધ્યા છે, છતાં કોર્પોરેશન ઝોન વાઇઝ કેટલા એક્ટિવ કેસો છે તેની માહિતી આપી હકીકત છૂપાવે છે. ખાસ કરીને પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તારમાં કેસો વધ્યા છે. ગોતા, બોપલ સહિતના વિસ્તારમાં કેસો વધ્યા છે.

રાજ્ય સરકારના આંકડા મુજબ અમદાવાદ શહેર અને જિલ્લાની સ્થિતિ

તારીખપોઝિટિવ કેસમોતડિસ્ચાર્જ
26 ફેબ્રુઆરી101073
27 ફેબ્રુઆરી106184
28 ફેબ્રુઆરી108189
1 માર્ચ99188
2 માર્ચ114090
3 માર્ચ117198
4 માર્ચ1010107



અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓશાંતિવન બંગલોઝના સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડે બંગલોમાંથી ચાર શખસોને નાસતા જોયા, અંદર જોયું તો દંપતી લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં મળ્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો