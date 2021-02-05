તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ખાટલે મોટી ખોટ:કોરોના મહામારીમાં દર્દીઓ પાછળ AMCએ 568 કરોડનો ખર્ચ કર્યો, રાજ્ય સરકારે માત્ર 214 કરોડ જ ગ્રાન્ટ પેટે આપ્યા

અમદાવાદ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અમદાવાદ કોર્પોરેશન ફાઈલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
અમદાવાદ કોર્પોરેશન ફાઈલ ફોટો
  • રાજ્ય સરકાર તરફથી અડધી જ ગ્રાન્ટ મળતા 255 કરોડની રકમના બિલો પેન્ડીંગ છે
  • AMC દ્વારો કોરોનામાં જે રકમ ખર્ચાશે તેને રાજ્ય સરકાર પરત કરશે એવું આશ્વાસન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું

આગામી 21 ફેબુ્આરીએ અમદાવાદ મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે મતદાન યોજાવાનું છે.આ મતદાન અગાઉ અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન આર્થિક ભીંસમાં મુકાઈ ગયું છે.ગત માર્ચથી મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા કોરોના મહામારીમાં દર્દીઓની સારવારથી લઈને હોસ્પિટલોના બિલોની ચૂકવણી સહિત જેવા ખર્ચ પેટે અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ રુપિયા 568 કરોડની રકમનો ખર્ચ કર્યો છે.જેની સામે રાજય સરકારે માત્ર 214 કરોડ રુપિયા ગ્રાન્ટ પેટે આપ્યા છે. છેલ્લા છ મહિનાથી રાજય સરકાર તરફથી મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનને નવી કોઈ રકમ ગ્રાન્ટ પેટે આપવામાં ના આવી હોવાનું મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનના સત્તાવાર સૂત્રોમાંથી જાણવા મળ્યું છે.
રાજ્ય સરકારે અડધી ગ્રાન્ટ જ આપી હતી
પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી પ્રમાણે માર્ચ-2019માં અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં કોરોના મહામારીની શરૃઆત થઈ હતી.એ સમયે રાજય સરકાર તરફથી આશ્વાસન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે,મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન કોરોના પાછળ જે ખર્ચ કરશે એ રકમ તેને ગ્રાન્ટ પેટે રાજય સરકાર પરત કરશે. સરકાર તરફથી મળેલા આ આશ્વાસન બાદ અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા કોરોના દર્દીઓ માટેની આવશ્યક બાબતો માટે થઈને કુલ મળીને 568 કરોડ જેટલી જંગી રકમનું ખર્ચ કર્યું છે.આ ખર્ચની સામે સરકાર તરફથી મ્યુનિસિપલ તંત્રને હજુ સુધી માત્ર રુપિયા 214 કરોડની રકમ જ આપવામાં આવી છે.
વળતરની રકમ પણ AMCને ચૂકવવામાં આવી નથી
અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનને દર વર્ષે મુખ્યમંત્રી સ્વર્ણિમ જયંતીની ગ્રાન્ટ પેટે કુલ રુપિયા 650 કરોડ જેટલી રકમ ગ્રાન્ટ પેટે આપવામાં આવતી હોય છે.આ ગ્રાન્ટની રકમની સામે જુન-2020 સુધીમાં સરકાર તરફથી કુલ રૃપિયા 450 કરોડ આપવામાં આવ્યા હતા.આ રકમ પણ કોરોનાની સારવાર પાછળ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા ખર્ચ કરવામાં આવી છે. રાજય સરકાર દ્વારા આત્મ નિર્ભર યોજના હેઠળ પ્રોપર્ટીટેકસ ભરનારાને ખાસ 20 ટકા વળતર આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.એ રકમનું વળતર મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનને સરકાર તરફથી મળવાનું હતું.20 ટકા લેખે એ વળતરની રકમ 85 કરોડ જેટલી થાય છે એ પણ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનને સરકાર તરફથી આપવામાં આવી ના હોવાનું સત્તાવાર સૂત્રોમાંથી જાણવા મળ્યું છે.
255 કરોડનું ચૂકવણું કરવાનું બાકી
ગત જુન-2020માં અનલોક-વનના આરંભ સમયે જ અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા ઘણાં બધા વિકાસ કામો ઉપર બ્રેક લગાવી દેવામાં આવી હોવાની પણ જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી હતી.હાલની પરિસ્થિતિમાં અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનને કોન્ટ્રાકટરોના બિલો સહિતના અન્ય બિલોની ચૂકવણી પેટે કુલ રુપિયા 255 કરોડનું ચૂકવણું કરવાનું છે. ટેકસની આવકમાં પણ ઘટાડો થવા પામ્યો હોવાથી આર્થિક તરલતાના અભાવે આ તમામ બિલોના પેમેન્ટ ના કરી શકાયા હોવાનું સત્તાવાર સૂત્રો તરફથી જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાનું 1800ની વસતિ ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો